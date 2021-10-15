Norway court to rule on detention of bow-and-arrow attack suspect
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Oct 2021 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 15 Oct 2021 02:09 PM BdST
A Norwegian court will decide on Friday how long a man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrow and other weapons can initially be held in detention, police said.
Investigators have named the suspect as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who has lived for most of his life in Norway's Kongsberg, where the attacks took place on Wednesday. He has acknowledged killing the victims, investigators have said.
He is a convert to Islam who had shown signs of radicalisation, police said.
Police said the attacks took place over "a large area" of Kongsberg, a municipality 68 km (43 miles) from the capital, Oslo.
Four women and one man, all aged between 50 and 70, were killed in what appeared to be a random "act of terror", according to police. Three others, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded.
The attack lasted 35 minutes before police apprehended the assailant.
The trial in the case is still months away.
Police have said Braathen is cooperating with the investigation.
He will not oppose a request to keep him in detention, and will be subjected to a full psychiatric evaluation, his lawyer Fredrik Neumann saidon Thursday.
The outcome of that evaluation could determine whether Braathen risks being sentenced to prison or committed to psychiatric care.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, who took office on Thursday after winning elections last month, will visit Kongsberg on Friday together with Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl.
The death toll was the worst of any attack in Norway since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers at a youth camp.
- US FDA okays 3 e-cigarette products by BAT
- When migrants die at sea, he gets them home
- EU pledge up to 1bn euros in aid to Afghanistan, neighbours
- 3 migrants dead after being hit by train in France
- Czech President Zeman in intensive care
- Russian plane crashes, kills 16
- Kremlin congratulates Muratov
- Putin seizes on the leverage from Russia’s gas output
- In a first, US FDA okays three e-cigarette products by British American Tobacco
- The body collector of Spain: When migrants die at sea, he gets them home
- EU increases aid pledge to Afghanistan and its neighbours to 1bn euros
- Three migrants dead after being hit by a train in southern France: police
- UK police: no further action over Prince Andrew, Epstein allegations
- Czech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time
Most Read
- They desperately pleaded for help. But police were slow to respond to Cumilla temple attacks
- Facebook video poster among 43 detained over incitement and attacks on Hindu temples
- Police detain 9 over attacks on puja venues, Hindu homes in Cox’s Bazar
- Mobile users across Bangladesh hit by high-speed internet blackout
- Hasina vows exemplary punishment for instigators of communal unrest
- Bangladesh deploys BGB troops to 22 districts after attacks on Hindu temples
- No bail for Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in narcotics case now, order on Wednesday
- Bangladesh vows action as communal tension flares
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Bangladesh will inoculate 10m children with Pfizer vaccine