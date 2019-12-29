Home > World > Europe

Ukraine begins all-for-all prisoner swap with separatists

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 Dec 2019 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2019 04:53 PM BdST

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started an all-for-all prisoner swap, after which all remaining prisoners of the five-year conflict should return home, the office of Ukraine's president said on Sunday.

The agreement was concluded by Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris in December.

The swap is taking place at a check point near the industrial town of Horlivka in the Donetsk region.

Russia's RIA news agency, citing a local official from the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic, said Kiev would hand over 87 separatists, while Donetsk would return 55 pro-central government fighters.

Kiev's forces have been battling separatists in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine since 2014 in a conflict that has claimed more than 13,000 lives. Sporadic fighting continues despite a ceasefire agreement.

There have been several prisoner exchanges between Kiev and the rebels. In the last swap, conducted in December 2017, Ukraine handed over about 300 captives to pro-Russian separatists and took back around 70.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014, and its subsequent support for separatists in the eastern Donbass region.

President Zelenskiy won a landslide election victory in April promising to end the conflict.

Widely criticized domestically for his plan to grant special status to Donbass to help end the five-year conflict, Zelenskiy's latest actions have given rise to cautious optimism.

In September, after a carefully negotiated rapprochement, Russia and Ukraine swapped dozens of prisoners. The move brought Western praise and hopes that relations between Moscow and Kiev could thaw.

The released Ukrainians included sailors detained by Russia during a clash in waters off Crimea last year, and filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, jailed in Russia.

The meeting of Ukrainian, Russian, German and French leaders earlier this month in Paris renewed optimism for a resolution to the conflict, and confirmed the relevance of an early peace agreement signed in Belarusian capital Minsk in 2015.

Relations between the two countries are also unlikely to be aggravated by a dispute in the gas sector, where Kiev and Moscow are arguing about a new transit contract to replace the current agreement which expires at the end of the year.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of using natural gas supplies to put pressure on the neighbouring state, but last week the parties managed to agree on the main points of a new deal.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A roundabout in Abbeville, France, Oct 15, 2019. Traffic circles are everywhere in France, accepted as safer than traditional intersections — but they have also become an emblem of the country’s ailments, from urban sprawl to inequality. The New York Times

Traffic circles are everywhere in France

Representational image. REUTERS

Missing German boy found in child pornography raid

Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019. Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

Queen’s speech promises Brexit soon

Representational image. Reuters

Dutch crime boss held in Dubai

Sandra Lambryczak at the cemetery where her mother is buried in Monchecourt, near Douia, France, on Sept. 25, 2019. A scarcity of physicians is affecting Douai, a city of 40,000 in northern France. The New York Times

The quandary of dying at home in France

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets newly-elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain Dec 16, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

Johnson demands EU deal using UK law

FILE PHOTO: Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she officially recognised him as the new Prime Minister, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

Queen to set out Johnson's agenda Thursday

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with supporters during a visit to see newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell at Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham, north east England on December 14, 2019, following his Conservative party's general election victory. Lindsey Parnaby/Pool via REUTERS   

Johnson ‘will repay’ ex-Labour voters’ trust

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.