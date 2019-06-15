Home > World > Europe

Worshippers in hard hats to attend Notre-Dame's first mass since fire

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jun 2019 05:15 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2019 05:15 PM BdST

A small congregation wearing hard hats will attend mass at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday, the first service to be held since fire devastated the Gothic landmark two months ago.

Church leaders are keen to show life goes on at the cathedral as donations to help rebuild it trickle in. Less than 10% of the 850 million euros pledged by billionaires, business leaders and others has been received so far, the French government said.

Saturday's mass, which commemorates the cathedral's consecration as a place of worship, is due to be held at 1600 GMT in a side-chapel, with attendance limited to about 30 people who will wear the protective headgear for safety reasons.

"It is a nice symbol. A very small group of people will attend and one can understand why as there are still major safety issues," Culture Minister Franck Riester told Europe 1 radio.

He told France 2 television on Friday the cathedral was still "in a fragile state, namely the vault, which has not yet been secured. It can still collapse".

The April 15 blaze caused the roof and spire of the architectural masterpiece to collapse, triggering a worldwide outpouring of sadness as well as the multi-million-euro pledges for reconstruction work.

Among the high-profile people who promised to donate to the rebuilding effort were luxury goods tycoons Bernard Arnault and François-Henri Pinault.

"There could be people who promised to donate then in the end did not," Riester said, without giving further details. "But more importantly, and this is normal, the donations will be paid as restoration work progresses."

French President Emmanuel Macron has set a target of five years for restoring the cathedral, though Riester was more cautious.

"The president was right to give a target, an ambition. But obviously what matters in the end is the quality of the work," he said. "So it does not mean that work will be totally finished in exactly five years."

The archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit will lead Saturday's service, which will be broadcast live on a religious TV channel.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v West Indies - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 14, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates a century Action Images via Reuters
Root is England's glue: Morgan
ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-Up Match - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - May 24, 2019 Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera appeals to the umpire for the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla. Action Images via Reuters
SL complain about pitch, hotel
England crush Windies
‘Archer will take Windies clash in his stride’

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A view shows Notre-Dame Cathedral after a massive fire devastated large parts of the gothic structure in Paris, France, May 10, 2019. REUTERS

Notre-Dame set for first post-fire mass

FILE PHOTO: A member of the Iraqi security forces celebrates as he holds an Islamic State flag on top of a building destroyed in clashes in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq Jul 10, 2017. REUTERS

Belgium takes back 6 orphaned IS children

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson leaves his home in London, Britain June 11, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson commits to October Brexit

Fire in Ukraine clinic kills 6

FILE PHOTO: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the JCB Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, Britain, Jan 18, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson threatens to stall Brexit bill

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove, who is running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, leaves his home in London, Britain, May 28, 2019. Reuters

UK PM candidate admits taking cocaine

2 women injured in UK homophobic attack

Labour Party candidate Lisa Forbes reacts after winning the Peterborough by-election at the KingsGate Centre in Peterborough, Britain June 6, 2019. REUTERS

Labour denies Brexit Party its first MP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.