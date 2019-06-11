Home > World > Europe

Six die in fire in Ukraine psychiatric clinic

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jun 2019 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 11:51 AM BdST

Six people died in a fire in a municipal psychiatric clinic in the Ukrainian southern port of Odessa, Ukraine’s emergencies service said on Tuesday.

The fire occurred on Monday evening, the service said in a statement giving no reasons of the incident.

Print Friendly and PDF

Shakib doubtful for SL tie
Shahzad threatens to quit cricket
Semis not impossible: Mashrafe
SA, WI share points

More stories

Fire in Ukraine clinic kills 6

FILE PHOTO: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gives a speech at the JCB Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire, Britain, Jan 18, 2019. REUTERS

Johnson threatens to stall Brexit bill

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove, who is running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, leaves his home in London, Britain, May 28, 2019. Reuters

UK PM candidate admits taking cocaine

2 women injured in UK homophobic attack

Labour Party candidate Lisa Forbes reacts after winning the Peterborough by-election at the KingsGate Centre in Peterborough, Britain June 6, 2019. REUTERS

Labour denies Brexit Party its first MP

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. The 2019 European Parliament elections were a humiliating blow to Macron, whose party finished second to the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. However, in the Parliament itself, his party could be the kingmaker because there will be no working majority without it. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times) 

European vote bouys liberals

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS  

Merkel, Macron differ on EU top job

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage leaves the stage after speaking during the results for the European Parliamentary election in Southampton, Britain, May 27, 2019. REUTERS

UK braced for no-deal Brexit battle

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.