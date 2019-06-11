Six die in fire in Ukraine psychiatric clinic
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2019 11:51 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 11:51 AM BdST
Six people died in a fire in a municipal psychiatric clinic in the Ukrainian southern port of Odessa, Ukraine’s emergencies service said on Tuesday.
The fire occurred on Monday evening, the service said in a statement giving no reasons of the incident.
