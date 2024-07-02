Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Patients, medics flee south Gaza hospital after evacuation orders, WHO says

Thousands of Palestinians, many of them already displaced multiple times in the more than eight-month conflict, have fled parts of southern Gaza since Monday amid Israeli bombardments

Patients, medics flee Gaza hospital after evacuation orders
A wounded Palestinian, who was evacuated from the European Hospital after the Israel army ordered Palestinians to evacuate the eastern part of Khan Younis, lies on a bed at Nasser Hospital, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 2, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 09:31 PM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 09:31 PM

Related Stories
'Buddha Boy' gets 10 years in Nepal jail for sexual abuse
'Buddha Boy' gets 10 years in Nepal jail for sexual abuse
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
US Supreme Court rules Trump has immunity for official, not private acts
India replaces colonial-era criminal law
India replaces colonial-era criminal law
Hurricane Beryl gains strength in Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl gains strength in Caribbean
Read More
Teachers to continue protests against Prottoy pension scheme
Teachers to continue protests against Prottoy pension scheme
Major stampedes in India over the years
Major stampedes in India over the years
Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester
Chelsea sign Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester
Heavy rainfall in India triggers floods, 11 dead
Heavy rainfall in India triggers floods, 11 dead
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More