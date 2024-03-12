    বাংলা

    Antisemitism in Switzerland boosted by Hamas-Israel conflict, study shows

    The "unprecedented increase" in cases included ten physical assaults, against one in the previous year, the study said, along with verbal insults, graffiti and antisemitic placards

    Reuters
    Published : 12 March 2024, 08:47 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 08:47 AM

    The number of antisemitic incidents in Switzerland has leapt since the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas in Israel and the Israeli government's subsequent response against the Islamist group in Gaza, according to a report published on Tuesday.

    The study by the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (SIG) and the Foundation against Racism and Antisemitism (GRA) showed the number of "real world" incidents shot up to 155 in 2023 - most of these after Oct 7 - from 57 the previous year.

    The "unprecedented increase" in cases included ten physical assaults, against one in the previous year, the study said, along with verbal insults, graffiti and antisemitic placards.

    "As a result of the dreadful terror attacks by Hamas on October 7, 2023, antisemitism has also manifest itself in Switzerland in a way that we could not imagine," SIG president Ralph Lewin and his GRA counterpart Zsolt Balkanyi-Guery wrote in a foreword to the annual report.

    One of the most notorious recent cases occurred on March 2, when an orthodox Jewish man was stabbed and left with life-threatening injuries by a Swiss teenager, an Islamic State supporter of Tunisian origin.

    The incident, described by SIG as the most serious antisemitic hate crime in Switzerland in two decades, caused widespread shock and concern, and led to enhanced security for Jewish sites in Zurich, where the attack took place.

    About 114 of the antisemitic incidents in Switzerland last year occurred after Oct. 7, the report said, when fighters from Hamas, which administers Gaza, killed 1,200 people in Israel and abducted 253, according to Israeli tallies.

    Israel's retaliatory military campaign on the densely populated enclave has since killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza authorities.

    Antisemitic incidents also picked up online, with 975 registered cases in 2023, up from 853 the previous year. Nearly half of the 2023 incidents were logged after Oct 7, the study found.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourists take a picture in front of the Matterhorn mountain at the Gornergrat in Zermatt, Switzerland Jun 2, 2019.
    Five of six missing skiers found dead in Switzerland
    A search is still on for the sixth skier, police say
    Boxes of KitKat cereals, part of food giant Nestle's portfolio, are seen at the company’s headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, February 21, 2024. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
    Nestle, Danone see price hikes slowing
    Nestle says it is seeing less impact from freight costs than in previous years although there has been some stress from attacks on shipping in the Red Sea
    Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator briefs media on the launch of the funding appeal to support conflict-torn Sudan in 2024 at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 7, 2024.
    UN warns Israel: Rafah invasion could 'lead to slaughter'
    Israel says it wants to flush out Hamas militants from hideouts in Rafah and free Israeli hostages being held there
    Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, December 15, 2023. REUTERS
    WHO chief breaks down describing 'hellish' Gaza conditions
    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lived through war as a child and his own children hid in a bunker during bombardments in Ethiopia's 1998-2000 border war with Eritrea

    Opinion

    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp
    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman