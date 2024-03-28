    বাংলা

    World court orders Israel to take action to address Gaza famine

    The ICJ said Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life and that famine and starvation are spreading

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2024, 04:50 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2024, 04:50 PM

    Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday unanimously ordered Israel to take all the necessary and effective action to ensure basic food supplies arrive without delay to the Palestinian population in Gaza.

    The ICJ said the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life and famine and starvation are spreading.

    "The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine (...) but that famine is setting in," the judges said in their order.

    The new measures were requested by South Africa as part of its ongoing case that accuses Israel of state-led genocide in Gaza.

