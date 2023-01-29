    বাংলা

    China approves two domestically developed COVID drugs

    The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Jan 2023, 10:29 AM
    Updated : 29 Jan 2023, 10:29 AM

    China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday.

    The drugs, used for treating adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, have been developed by Simcere Pharmaceutical Group and a unit of Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd, the administration said in a statement on its website.

    China abandoned its stringent "zero COVID" policy in early December after protests against it, allowing people to travel and the virus to spread rapidly throughout the country, boosting demand for COVID treatments.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cars are seen in a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Auckland, New Zealand January 27, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. @MonteChristoNZ/via REUTERS
    New Zealand's Auckland starts clean-up after floods
    A state of emergency remained in place in the city of 1.6 million people on New Zealand's north island as the rains eased
    Japan Coast Guard crews check a life boat drifting at sea near the site of a cargo ship that sank off southwestern Japan in this handout image released on January 25, 2023. Courtesy of 7th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters
    8 dead after cargo ship accident off Japan coast
    The 6,651-tonne Hong Kong-registered 'Jintian' had 22 crew on board who were Chinese or Myanmar nationals
    People participate in the 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne, January 26, 2023.
    Thousands rally for 'Invasion Day' protests in Australia
    A large crowd gathered at an "Invasion Day" rally in Sydney's central business district, where some people carried Aboriginal flags
    A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Mar 9, 2017.
    N Korea locks down capital city over 'respiratory illness'
    A government notice said that ‘a special anti-epidemic period has been established’ and it called on foreign delegations to keep employees inside

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher