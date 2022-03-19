Japan PM Kishida announces $42bn investment in India
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Mar 2022 10:28 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2022 10:28 PM BdST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday announced a 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) investment in India over the next five years during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
The two leaders were meeting to strengthen security amid the Ukraine crisis and improve economic ties between the two nations. Japan in recent years has supported India's urban infrastructure development and the high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.
In 2014, then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.
