China says it is 'double standard' to conflate Taiwan, Ukraine issues
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Mar 2022 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 07 Mar 2022 04:14 PM BdST
It is a "naked double standard" to seek to conflate the issues of Taiwan and Ukraine as the island has always been part of China and it is entirely a domestic matter, the Chinese foreign minister said on Monday.
China claims the democratically-governed island as its own territory and has over the past two years or so increased its military pressure against Taiwan, having never renounced the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.
Both China and Taiwan's governments agree that Taiwan and Ukraine's situations are different, but for different reasons.
China says Taiwan has never been an independent country, while Taiwan says it is inappropriate to make a link as major chip-maker Taiwan is more important geopolitically, and that unlike Ukraine and Russia it shares no land border with China.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Taiwan and Ukraine issues were "not at all comparable" as Taiwan was a domestic matter for China, while Ukraine was a dispute between two countries.
"We have seen that some people emphasise the principle of sovereignty on the Ukraine issue, but continue to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan issue. This is a naked double standard," he said, in apparent reference to the United States.
Washington is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, a frequent source of friction in Sino-US ties.
China recognises no sovereignty claims by Taiwan's government, which in turn says the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island and only the Taiwanese people can choose their future.
Wang, speaking at his annual news conference on the sidelines of China's annual parliament meeting, said tensions were Taiwan's fault for the government's refusal to accept they were part of China, which will "ruin Taiwan's future".
He said hoped Taiwan's future lay in the peaceful development of relations across the strait that separates them.
"In the end Taiwan will return to the embrace of the motherland."
- S Korea's ruling party attacked ahead of presidential election
- Mainland China daily local COVID cases at 2-year high
- All 14 dead after China coal mine accident
- Rain pounds Sydney as death toll from Australian floods rises
- Slowing growth headlines China legislative session
- Quad leaders agree not to allow Ukraine experience in Indo-Pacific-Japan, Australia
- China denies coordination with Russia on Ukraine attack
- China urges calm after Putin's nuclear threat
- Leader of S Korea's ruling party attacked ahead of presidential election
- Mainland China daily local COVID cases at 2-year high
- Coal mine accident in China's Guizhou kills 14
- Sydney faces more rain as death toll from Australian floods rises
- China’s slowing economy tops agenda at legislative session
- Quad leaders agree Ukraine experience should not be allowed in Indo-Pacific-Japan, Australia
Most Read
- Can schools in Bangladesh force students to wear hijab as part of uniforms?
- London-bound Biman flight cancelled over engine failure in Sylhet
- Bangladesh avoids taking sides in Russia-Ukraine war. Is it a reasonable decision?
- What Agora owners say about selling business to Sri Lanka’s Softlogic
- Arming Ukraine: 17,000 anti-tank weapons in 6 days and a clandestine cybercorps
- Stop fighting, Putin tells Ukraine, as anti-war protests grow
- Gavaskar shocked by Warne's death but says he was not the greatest spinner
- A supply crunch in Dhaka sees soybean oil bottles go off the shelves. And prices go through the roof
- Russia says it will open humanitarian corridors to Ukrainian cities on Monday
- Residents evacuated after cracks appear in Motijheel high-rise