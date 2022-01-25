China targets celebrities, fan groups in new month-long clean-up campaign
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2022 10:25 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 10:25 AM BdST
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Tuesday launched a month-long "clean cyberspace" campaign, which it said would target online abuse, "chaos" in celebrity fan groups and "money worship", among other issues.
CAC made the announcement on its official WeChat account on Tuesday, saying that it would closely look at content platforms and advertisements as part of the campaign over the Spring Festival period.
The aim is to "rectify the disorder on the Internet, curb the spread of unhealthy culture", "to create a healthy, festive and harmonious online environment for internet users, especially minors during the Spring Festival," the CAC said in the statement
China first launched a crackdown on its booming entertainment industry in summer last year, targeting celebrity behaviour and fan groups, and has signalled that tight oversight will continue.
The Spring Festival period, also known as the Lunar New Year, is one of China's biggest holidays and is marked by a week-long holiday.
The CAC said it would focus on cyberbullying and the spreading of online rumours, as well as any online behaviours that could be considered to be showing off lavish lifestyles, encouraging the worship of money or superstition.
It will also strictly prevent "illegal and immoral" celebrities from holding any online events that could help them make a comeback, it added.
- Tonga struggles with ash after eruption
- How Xi Jinping is staging the Olympics on his terms
- Tokyo daily COVID cases hit record
- 3 islands have borne the brunt of Tonga’s Tsunami
- How a volcano severed Tonga from the world
- Fisherman recalls racing tsunami after Tonga volcano erupted
- N Korea suggests it may resume missile tests
- ‘We are Taiwanese’
- Tonga struggles with ash, psychological trauma after eruption and tsunami
- China’s Games: how Xi Jinping is staging the Olympics on his terms
- Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day
- Three tiny islands have borne the brunt of Tonga’s Tsunami
- Heard, felt but barely seen: how a volcano severed Tonga from the world
- Fisherman recalls racing tsunami, raining rocks after Tongan volcano erupted
Most Read
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz hold ‘formal wedding reception’
- 73% of omicron patients have one common symptom: runny nose
- Bangladesh elevates seven police officers to additional inspectors general
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Fire breaks out at furniture store in Dhaka’s Baridhara
- Bangladesh’s virus caseload approaches 1.7m as daily infections strike 25-week high
- Omicron’s spread could end ‘emergency phase’ of pandemic, WHO says
- Shahjalal University VC Farid apologises for ‘indecent remarks’ on female students of Jahangirnagar
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Woman dies at victim support centre of Rangpur police station