Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2022 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 03:16 PM BdST
Tokyo recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 infections for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday as the omicron variant continued to spread rapidly.
The capital city had 11,227 new coronavirus cases, the local government said, a day after reinstatement of curbs on mobility and business activity that are set to run until Feb 13.
The case count jumped nearly 2.5 times from 4,561 lodged a week before and was higher than 9,699 confirmed cases on Friday.
Three people died of COVID-19 and 12 patients were in serious condition on Saturday, the Tokyo government also said.
The occupancy rate of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in Tokyo rose to 34.3%. A rise to 50% would warrant a state of emergency with more severe restrictions, local officials have said.
Osaka prefecture announced it had 7,375 infections on Saturday, hitting a record for a second straight day.
- Tokyo daily COVID cases hit record
- 3 islands have borne the brunt of Tonga’s Tsunami
- How a volcano severed Tonga from the world
- Fisherman recalls racing tsunami after Tonga volcano erupted
- N Korea suggests it may resume missile tests
- ‘We are Taiwanese’
- Hong Kong kung fu master to run for office
- Japan sees record 27,000 COVID cases
- Tokyo daily COVID-19 cases hit record for 4th straight day
- Three tiny islands have borne the brunt of Tonga’s Tsunami
- Heard, felt but barely seen: how a volcano severed Tonga from the world
- Fisherman recalls racing tsunami, raining rocks after Tongan volcano erupted
- N Korea suggests it may resume nuclear, missile tests; slams 'hostile' US
- Aid flight arrives in Tonga; phone lines partially restored
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Husband’s friend is the second killer of actress Shimu: police
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- Sanctioned force RAB is US, UK’s creation, says Bangladesh FM Momen
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Bangladesh COVID cases jump by 11,434 in a day, highest in 24 weeks
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Govt had to shut schools, colleges as COVID spread to children, says Dipu Moni
- The plans for the world’s next largest city are incomplete
- Organisers to carry on with Dhaka International Trade Fair, despite COVID surge