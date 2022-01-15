Kazakhstan puts unrest death toll at 225
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jan 2022 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2022 11:23 PM BdST
The bodies of 225 people killed in unrest in Kazakhstan last week, including 19 members of the security forces, were delivered to morgues throughout the country, the prosecutor general's office said on Saturday.
The figure included civilians and armed "bandits" killed by security forces, Serik Shalabayev, the head of criminal prosecution at the prosecutor's office, told a briefing.
He did not provide an exact breakdown of the figures and said numbers could be updated later.
Violent protests began in the oil-producing Central Asian state this month after a jump in car fuel prices. The toll provided by Shalabayev confirmed the violence was the deadliest in the country's post-Soviet history.
Shalabayev said 50,000 people joined the riots throughout the former Soviet republic at their peak on Jan 5 when crowds stormed and torched government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to a Russia-led military bloc for help during the unrest and sidelined his former patron and predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev by taking over the national security council.
After complaints about beatings and torture of those detained in the aftermath, Tokayev ordered police on Saturday to avoid abuses and told prosecutors to be lenient to those who have not committed grave crimes.
- N Korea tests latest railway-borne missile
- Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island
- HK suspends transit flights from most of the world
- N Korea fires projectile over US sanctions threat
- Djokovic practises for Australian Open
- Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after missile test
- North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
- Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's PM
- N Korea tests railway-borne missile in latest launch amid rising tension with US
- N Korean hackers stole $400m in cryptocurrency in 2021
- Japanese students injured in stabbing during entrance exams
- Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital
- Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world due to COVID-19
- North Korea fires projectile after lashing out over US sanctions threat
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 3,447 new COVID cases, another 7 die
- Mason killed former DU teacher Sayeda Khaleque during mugging: police
- CDC concedes that cloth masks do not protect against virus as effectively as other masks
- Narayanganj hangs on for 'festive' election as campaigning ends ‘peacefully’
- US considers backing an insurgency if Russia invades Ukraine
- The omicron shift in Europe: pandemic or endemic?
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh reports 4,378 new COVID cases, highest daily count in 20 weeks
- India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours
- Hackers take Teletalk website down for two hours