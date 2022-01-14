Hong Kong suspends transit flights from most of the world due to COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 02:06 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 02:06 PM BdST
Hong Kong will suspend for a month transit flights from around 150 countries and territories considered high risk because of the coronavirus, deepening the global financial hub's isolation.
The move comes as the city has seen around 50 cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant since the end of last year.
Prior to the outbreak, which authorities said could be traced back to two aircrew members of Cathay Pacific Airways , the city had had no local transmissions for over three months.
Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement on Friday that any persons who have stayed in places classified as high risk by health authorities in the 21 days before travelling cannot transit through the city from Jan 16 until Feb 15.
The measure was taken "in order to control the spread of the highly infectious omicron variant," it said.
Hong Kong currently classifies more than 150 countries and territories as high risk.
Last week, it banned incoming flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States, including interchanges.
The Chinese-ruled city has followed mainland China's policy in adopting a zero-tolerance towards local COVID-19 cases even as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus.
In recent weeks, authorities have tightened quarantine restrictions on air crew and reintroduced curbs on social life.
Fifteen type of venues, including bars and clubs, cinemas, gyms and beauty salons were ordered to close, while dining in restaurants is banned after 6.00 pm. Primary schools and kindergartens have also shuttered.
The government is expected to announce later on Friday that the restrictions will be extended through the Lunar New Year holiday at the start of February.
- Djokovic waits on Australian government visa decision
- Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after missile test
- North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
- Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's PM
- Moriori in New Zealand pushed close to cultural death
- Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days
- Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over unrest
- Deportation threat still looms for Djokovic in Australia
- Djokovic waits on Australian government visa decision as Open nears
- Biden imposes first sanctions over North Korea weapons programme after missile tests
- N Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test
- North Korea tests 'hypersonic missiles' in global race for new rockets
- Alikhan Smailov named Kazakhstan's prime minister
- Revival for a Native New Zealand group pushed close to cultural death
Most Read
- Govt tightens curbs as omicron spreads. But Dhaka appears oblivious
- Bangladesh reports 3,359 new COVID cases in a day, death toll climbs by 12
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh reimposes virus restrictions as omicron spreads
- Prayer held at Bangladesh college to ward off ‘fears of ghost’
- He featured as a Baul in a music video. RAB arrests him as a ‘terrifying serial killer’
- A YouTube video fame proved ‘Baul’ Selim Fakir’s undoing
- UK's Prince Andrew loses royal and military links
- Attack mars Qawwali musical event at Dhaka University
- Balaclavas are trendy, but for some Muslim women it’s more complicated