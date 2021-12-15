Ten dead, search underway for dozens missing as boat capsizes off Malaysia
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2021 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 03:06 PM BdST
Ten bodies have been found and 29 people were missing on Wednesday after a boat carrying suspected illegal migrants capsized off Malaysia in bad weather, maritime authorities said.
There were 21 people reported safe among the estimated 60 aboard the boat, which capsized off southern Johor state around 4:30 am.
The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said a search and rescue operations had been launched for those missing.
Authorities did not provide further details about the origin or nationality of the migrants, or their intended destination.
