Locked-down Melbourne braces for more protests as COVID cases rise
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Sep 2021 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2021 10:57 AM BdST
Australia's Victoria State on Wednesday reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections as Melbourne, the state capital, braced for a third straight day of protests against tough restrictions.
Thousands protested in locked-down Melbourne on Tuesday, damaging property, blocking a busy freeway and injuring three police officers after authorities shut construction sites for two weeks. More than 60 were arrested.
"The ugly scenes that we saw yesterday are not only appalling, they're unlawful," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said at a media briefing in Melbourne.
Sydney in New South Wales State and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities, as well as the capital Canberra have been in lockdown for weeks to contain a Delta variant outbreak. Officials want more people to get vaccinated before easing curbs. Melbourne was in its sixth lockdown, the most of any Australian city during the pandemic.
State Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton warned protesters to stay away from Melbourne, where he plans to deploy more police officers on Wednesday.
"You're not going to be welcomed with open arms, I can assure you of that ... These protests can't be allowed to occur again," Patton said.
Victoria reported 628 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the year's biggest one-day rise, exceeding the previous high of 603 a day earlier. Australia's total stands at around 89,300 cases, including 1,181 deaths.
Authorities are aiming for a staggered reopening in Sydney and Melbourne, easing some curbs when the adult population reaches 70% fully vaccinated, expected next month. More restrictions will be relaxed when the figure hits 80%.
Officials cancelled a traditional New Year's Eve firework display in Sydney at 9 pm for the second year. But midnight fireworks will go ahead, a city spokesperson said. The city does not want the two audiences to mix.
The rates of people age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated were 54% in New South Wales and 45% in Victoria.
- Melbourne braces for more protests as COVID cases rise
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne
- Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology
- N Korea tests missiles amid nuclear standoff
- Chinese #MeToo figure vows to appeal after losing case
- Japan’s Kishida urges new form of capitalism to end disparity
- Japan PM Suga to drop out of party election
- Satellite imagery shows NK military preparing for parade
- Locked-down Melbourne braces for more protests as COVID cases rise
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes near Melbourne, tremors rattle southeast Australia
- Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large
- N Korea tests ballistic missiles amid deadlocked nuclear talks
- Prominent Chinese #MeToo figure vows to appeal after losing case
- Japan PM contender Kishida urges new form of capitalism to end disparity, recover from pandemic
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts interest on bigger investments in savings certificates
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- PM Hasina honoured with ‘SDG Progress Award’ in New York
- Biman to resume flights to New York soon, says Momen
- Bangladesh logs 1,562 virus cases in a day; another 26 die
- Two women found dead in Sylhet. Family claims ‘suicides’ over arranged marriage
- As COVID cases ebb in Bangladesh, experts warn against complacency
- Apple iPhone 13 review: the most incremental upgrade ever
- Evaly MD remanded in separate case, wife sent to jail
- Australia’s submarines make waves in Asia long before they go to sea