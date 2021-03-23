Myanmar activists in Japan call for stronger steps against junta
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Mar 2021 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 23 Mar 2021 04:52 PM BdST
Myanmar activists in Japan called for the Japanese government and international community to take stronger steps "to stop the killing" in their homeland, urging the imposition of an arms embargo to put pressure on the military junta.
Though Western nations have imposed more sanctions on groups and individuals linked to last month's coup, activists said more pressure was needed, particularly from Japan.
Kyaw Kyaw Soe, a board director of the Union of Myanmar Citizens Association in Japan, urged Tokyo to use its clout to speak directly with the generals, whose brutal crackdown on protests has left at least 261 dead.
"I think the Japanese government has some kind of power, diplomatic and economic and also political. I think the Japanese government should directly talk to the military leaders," he told a news conference in Tokyo.
"The international community must step up ... to stop the killing in Myanmar - not only issuing statements or making comments."
A Japanese official said last week that Japan was monitoring developments in Myanmar since the coup and would consider how to respond. Japan is a major aid donor to Myanmar, and there have long been close economic and business ties.
Zaw Min Htut, head of the Burmese Rohingya Association in Japan, said nobody should recognise the military government in any form, describing measures taken against the coup-makers as "very small sanctions."
"I think it is not enough. You need to do more, (in) a stronger way. At least the United Nations Security Council should put an arms embargo on Myanmar," he said.
"It is the same military who committed genocide on my people, the Rohingya, in 2017," he added.
"After four years, they are committing the same things on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay, Meiktila. Everywhere in the country."
- Myanmar activists in Japan call for steps against junta
- Australia to evacuate thousands as floods worsen
- Muted reaction to Georgia attacks in East Asia
- Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami expected
- COVID? What COVID? Taiwan thrives as a bubble of normality
- NK unresponsive to Biden administration outreach
- G7 ‘concerned' over electoral changes in HK
- A village erased
- Myanmar activists in Japan call for stronger steps against junta
- Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years
- In East Asia, responses to the Georgia attacks were lean on outrage
- The quake generated a tsunami of 1 metre, public broadcaster NHK said
- In a palace of colonialism, a ‘quiet revolutionary’ takes charge
- In landmark ruling, Japan court says not allowing same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional'
Most Read
- Massive fire destroys over 9,600 homes in Bangladesh Rohingya refugee camp
- Shakib flying back to Bangladesh amid fresh debate over his leave request
- Bangladesh logs 3,554 new virus cases, highest daily count in over 8 months
- ‘Fake’ news of fresh general holiday spreads as COVID grips Bangladesh again
- Car bomb, corruption and COVID: 'Sordid' drama rocks India's finance capital
- Bangladesh orders five hospitals to prepare for possible COVID-19 patient influx
- Bangladesh logs 2,809 new virus cases, steepest daily jump in 7 months
- 14 militants get death in 2000 case over conspiracy to assassinate PM Hasina
- Bangladesh signs 4 MoUs with Nepal to strengthen ties
- Queen Elizabeth II sends best wishes to Bangladesh on 50 years of independence