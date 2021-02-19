Japan to receive second COVID-19 vaccine shipment on Sunday, Kono says
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2021 02:13 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2021 02:13 PM BdST
Japan will receive its second shipment of coronavirus vaccines on Sunday, vaccine programme chief Taro Kono said on Friday.
The next shipment will have about 75,000 vials of the vaccine, Kono told reporters. The government is planning to send out supplies to the rest of the country in the first week of March, he said.
Japan launched its inoculation drive on Wednesday, giving medical personnel the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine. It is the last of the Group of Seven grouping of industrialised nations to begin vaccinations.
More stories
- Japan begins COVID vaccination
- S Korea cuts Q1 vaccination plan
- China's Muslim crackdown extends to a resort island
- Japan quake reminiscent of deadly 2011 tsunami
- Japan cleans up after strong quake
- Japanese Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines
- Tokyo Olympics chief quits
- Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Mori set to resign
Recent Stories
- Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination in 'first major step' to halt pandemic
- S Korea cuts Q1 COVID-19 vaccination plan, restricts use of AstraZeneca shot
- China’s crackdown on Muslims extends to a resort island
- Japan quake brings back memories of deadly 2011 tsunami
- Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake
- Cartoon dog pitches COVID vaccines to sceptical Japanese public
Opinion
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Haji Selim’s son Erfan acquitted in arms case
- Parents say birth registration is too complicated as new rules set in
- Hackers target Bangladeshis by creating fake COVID information website
- Woman, 90, walked 6 miles in the snow for a vaccine
- Surokkha app launched for COVID vaccinators to verify information
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
- After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’
- Seven hurt as three-storey building collapses in Keraniganj