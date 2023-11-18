    বাংলা

    Israel kills 5 Palestinian fighters in West Bank air strike

    The West Bank has seen a surge of violence in parallel to Israel's war against Hamas Islamists in Gaza, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM

    An Israeli air strike killed five Palestinian fighters and wounded two other people in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, their faction, medics and Israel's military said.

    Palestinian media said the attack in Balata, near the northern city of Nablus, appeared to have been carried out by a warplane in what would mark an escalation of Israeli tactics in the West Bank. The military did not immediately confirm that.

    The West Bank has seen a surge of violence in parallel to Israel's six-week-old war against Hamas Islamists in the Gaza Strip, another territory where Palestinians seek statehood.

    In a statement, the military said it struck "a number of terrorists (in Balata) ... and prevented terror attacks against Israeli civilians". The strike was carried out by one of its aircraft, it added, without specifying the type.

    An armed wing of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party claimed the five dead as its fighters.

    At least 186 West Bank Palestinians, including 51 children, have been killed by Israeli forces since the Oct 7 Hamas attack that triggered the Gaza war, according to UN figures. Another eight have been killed by Israeli settlers, while four Israelis have been killed by Palestinians, according to the figures.

    RELATED STORIES
    Israeli soldiers operate amid what the Israeli army says is the ongoing ground operation against the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in a location given as Gaza, in this screen grab from a handout video released on Nov 14, 2023.
    Israel kills 8 Palestinians in West Bank clash
    Troops raided a town in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, touching off clashes
    Palestinian workers, who were in Israel during the Hamas Oct 7 attack, are greeted as they arrive at the Rafah border after being sent back by Israel to the strip, in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov 3, 2023.
    Israel sends thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza
    The workers and labourers from the besieged Gaza had previously been given permits to take jobs in Israel and the occupied West Bank
    People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike hit a compound beneath a mosque that the Israeli military said was being used by militants to organise attacks, in Jenin refugee camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Oct 22, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammad Ateeq Acquire Licensing Rights
    Israel strikes militant compound under West Bank mosque
    Israel said the compound beneath al-Ansar Mosque, in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad
    People react during the funeral of a Palestinian who was killed by Israeli forces, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank October 19, 2023.
    West Bank a possible 'third front' for Israel
    Israel still occupies the West Bank, captured along with Gaza in a 1967 Middle East war

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response