US ramping up deportations and expanding legal pathways to deter border crossers

The mix of immigration enforcement measures and new legal ways to enter the country is part of US President Joe Biden's plan to address a possible increase in illegal immigration when COVID-19 border restrictions, in place since 2020, are expected to end on May 11.

Biden, a Democrat, has struggled politically with record numbers of migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border illegally and gradually toughened his approach to border enforcement.

Republicans have said Biden has failed to curb crossings and want a return to the more hardline approach of former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination.

Biden, who is seeking re-election in 2024, has tried to tread a careful line, angering some Democrats and immigration advocates by adopting more restrictive measures while at the same time promising a more humane approach than Trump.

"Our border is not open and will not be open after May 11," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Thursday.

Biden's plan for the lifting of the COVID restrictions, known as Title 42, centers on a new regulation expected to be finalised in the coming weeks that resembles Trump-era policies blocked by US courts.

The regulation would deny asylum for migrants who passed through other nations without seeking protection there first or who failed to use US legal options for entry.

AIMING FOR FEWER CROSSINGS

The Biden administration says this mix of deterrence and legal options has worked in the past to reduce the number of border crossers.

Earlier this year, after the United States began rapidly expelling Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans back to Mexico under the Title 42 restrictions, the number of migrants caught crossing from those countries dropped dramatically.

Under the post-Title 42 plans, the US intends to continue to send those migrants to Mexico, a US official said during a call with reporters.

In January, Biden launched a programme that allows 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela with US sponsors to enter the country by air. Those slots will remain open and migrants will also be able to apply for an appointment to approach the border via an online app.