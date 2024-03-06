Trump, Biden dominate Super Tuesday contests as they march toward rematch

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump swept to victory in statewide nominating contests across the country on Tuesday, setting up a historic rematch in November's general election despite low popularity ratings for both candidates.

Trump won the Republican votes in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia, brushing aside former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, his lone remaining rival, whose campaign no longer has an viable path to the nomination.

With more than one-third of Republican delegates up for grabs across 15 states on Super Tuesday, Trump's commanding performance all but clinched his third consecutive presidential nomination, though he will have to wait at least one or two more weeks to mathematically eliminate Haley.

Polls in several states remained open, with Alaska scheduled to wrap up the day at midnight EST (0500 GMT on Wednesday).

The incumbent Biden had been expected to sail through the Democratic contests, though activists opposed to his strong support of Israel urged Muslim Americans and progressives to cast "uncommitted" protest votes in Minnesota as they did before in Michigan.

The president easily won in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia, Edison projected. He also won a mail-in vote in Iowa that ended on Tuesday.