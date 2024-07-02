Home +
Biden warns Supreme Court ruling on immunity is 'dangerous precedent'

Biden said the decision meant Trump was highly unlikely to go on trial before the Nov 5 election for his role in seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Biden warns Supreme Court ruling on immunity is 'dangerous preced
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's bid for immunity from federal prosecution for 2020 election subversion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 1, 2024. REUTERS

Andrea Shalal

Reuters

Published : 02 Jul 2024, 08:54 AM

Updated : 02 Jul 2024, 08:54 AM

