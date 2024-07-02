Biden warns Supreme Court ruling on immunity is 'dangerous precedent'

Biden said the decision meant Trump was highly unlikely to go on trial before the Nov 5 election for his role in seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after the US Supreme Court ruled on former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's bid for immunity from federal prosecution for 2020 election subversion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 1, 2024. REUTERS

US President Joe Biden on Monday criticised the Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity that was seen as a win for his election rival, former President Donald Trump, calling it a dangerous precedent that did a disservice to the American people.

In calm, measured remarks from the White House, Biden said the decision meant Trump was highly unlikely to go on trial before the Nov 5 election for his role in seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The US Supreme Court found on Monday that Trump cannot be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but can be for private acts, in a landmark ruling recognising for the first time any form of presidential immunity from prosecution.

"This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law. Not even the president of the United States," Biden said.

With the decision on Monday, he said, "that fundamentally changed."

Biden is running for re-election against Trump and has been sharply critical of his rival's actions related to the Jan 6, 2021, raid on the US Capitol by Trump's supporters, who believed Trump's false claims that he had won the 2020 election.

"Now the man who sent that mob to the US Capitol is facing potential criminal conviction for what happened that day. The American people deserve to have an answer in the courts before the upcoming election," Biden said, referring to Trump being on trial for his role in spurring the riot.

Biden said the public has a right to know what the results of that prosecution before the election in November. "Now, because of today's decision, that is highly, highly unlikely. It's a terrible disservice to the people in this nation."

Biden, 81, was making his first set of remarks at the White House since his shaky debate against Trump last week led to calls for him to step aside as the Democratic Party's standard-bearer for the election.

After he stumbled over his words on the Atlanta debate stage, his remarks and comportment are being scrutinised for signs that he is up to the job of running for re-election and of governing the country for four more years.