Colombia cocaine seizures break record in 2022

Colombia seized more cocaine in 2022 than any other year on record, the South American country's defence ministry reported Saturday.

Security forces seized 671 tonnes of the drug last year, surpassing the 2021 total by about 1.7 tonnes.

"It is necessary to combat the illicit income that comes from drug trafficking, which generates evil in our country," said Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez, quoted in the ministry's statement. He credited authorities for the "great results."

The data showed that Narino, Bolivar and Valle del Cauca provinces were the site of the most seizures last year.