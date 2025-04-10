Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 10, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Will ‘try our best' to publish SSC results in 2 months, says Education Advisor Abrar

Students will receive their results in the second week of July if the tradition of publishing results within 60 days is maintained

Will ‘try our best' to publish SSC results in 2 months: education

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 10 Apr 2025, 01:06 PM

Updated : 10 Apr 2025, 01:06 PM

Related Stories
Read More
India blocks 4 Bangladeshi goods trucks
India blocks 4 Bangladeshi goods trucks
Egypt's headline inflation rises to 13.6% in March
Egypt's headline inflation rises to 13.6% in March
BB dissolves board of ICB Islamic Bank
BB dissolves board of ICB Islamic Bank
Arrest warrants against Hasina, Putul in Purbachal graft case
Arrest warrants against Hasina, Putul in Purbachal graft case
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More