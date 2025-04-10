Students will receive their results in the second week of July if the tradition of publishing results within 60 days is maintained

Will ‘try our best' to publish SSC results in 2 months, says Education Advisor Abrar

The interim government will “try its best" to follow the tradition of publishing the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams within 60 days after the tests conclude, says Education Advisor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar.

"If this is the tradition - I'm sure it is - we'll try our best to publish (the results) accordingly."

He spoke to the media after visiting the Motijheel Government Boys High School exam centre on Thursday, the first day of the tests.

The written test for the SSC and equivalent exams will end on May 15. If the tradition of result publication is maintained, students will receive their results in the second week of July.

This year, more than 1.9 million students from 11 education boards have sat for the SSC and equivalent exams across 3,000 centres.

The exams began with the Bengali First Paper for SSC examinees and Quran Majeed and Tajweed in Dakhil. The Bengali Second Paper test was held for the SSC and Dakhil vocational written exams. The tests were conducted from 10am to 1pm.

Abrar, who arrived at the centre at 11am, said authorities had been watchful about preventing “disruptions” in organising the tests, which in his words was a “huge undertaking”.

He appreciated the goodwill shown by institutions across the country towards properly holding the exams.

“The first thing we needed to do for that, which is planning, was done smoothly as far as I’m concerned. And we hope this environment will last until the end of the tests.”

“The exams have only begun, the students are participating, but it was also a test for those of us who are commissioning it.”

Turning his attention towards discussions about question paper leaks, he said: “we’re trying to prevent question leaks from sources that have been reported in the past. We see it as an area of top priority and have adopted effective measures.”

Abrar urged everyone to “refrain” from spreading “rumours of question leaks” on social media.

“The welfare of the country [is paramount], no matter where we are, whatever our political position may be… tests are something that keeps students under mental pressure even after preparing well…”

Such pressure also impacts parents and teachers, he said and requested everyone to avoid adding to that stress.

“If there’s a genuine issue, your responsibility is to bring it to the authorities, who will assess them. But if you get information and spread it on social media, you’ll have to take full responsibility for it. It causes much harm.”