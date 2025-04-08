Pentagon's Hegseth arrives in Panama as Trump vows to take back canal

April 08, 2025
Published : 08 Apr 2025, 11:32 AM
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth landed in Panama late on Monday for his first official visit to the country as questions persist about President Donald Trump's repeated vows to take back the Panama Canal.
During his trip this week, Hegseth will meet Panamanian officials as well as defence leaders from other Central American nations who are attending a security conference in Panama City.