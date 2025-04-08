Hegseth will meet Panamanian officials and defence leaders from other Central American nations attending a security conference

Pentagon's Hegseth arrives in Panama as Trump vows to take back canal

Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defence, attends a joint news conference with Gen Nakatani, Japan's defense minister, not photographed, at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth landed in Panama late on Monday for his first official visit to the country as questions persist about President Donald Trump's repeated vows to take back the Panama Canal.

During his trip this week, Hegseth will meet Panamanian officials as well as defence leaders from other Central American nations who are attending a security conference in Panama City.