US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden over Saudi visit
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 03:14 PM BdST
US Senator Bernie Sanders on Sunday criticised President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, saying it rewarded a dictatorship and should have never taken place given its leader's involvement in murdering a journalist.
Biden greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence agencies believe ordered the killing in 2018 of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, with a fist bump shortly after his arrival on the visit.
"No, I don't think so," Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said on ABC's This Week with George Stephanopoulos when asked if Biden should have made the visit.
"You have a leader of the country who was involved in the murder of a Washington Post journalist. I don't think that type of government should be rewarded with a visit by the president of the United States," Sanders said.
The killing of Khashoggi, a Saudi insider turned critic who had been living in self-imposed exile in Virginia, is a major point of contention between the two countries. Bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler, denies ordering it.
Bernie Sanders rallies with progressive candidate Summer Lee in Pittsburgh
US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) leaves after voting on an amendment to the Continuing Resolution that averted a shutdown of the federal government, at the US Capitol in Washington
Bernie Sanders rallies with progressive candidate Summer Lee in Pittsburgh.
Biden on Friday said he told the prince that he held him responsible for Khashoggi's murder. A Saudi official present at the meeting said the exchange was not as Biden described.
The trip was intended to reset relations with Saudi Arabia, which Biden had said he'd isolate internationally. His struggle to reduce record-high gasoline prices this year has complicated the situation as the United States urges oil-producing nations to boost production to offset Russian losses following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
As a presidential candidate, Biden had said that the kingdom should be made a "pariah" on the world stage because of Khashoggi's murder. Sanders ran against Biden in the Democratic Party presidential primary.
Sanders said the United States should impose a windfall profit tax on oil companies instead of cozying up with Saudi Arabia.
"Look, you got a family that is worth $100 billion, which questions democracy, which treats women as third-class citizens, which murderers and imprisons its opponents," he said of the Saudi royal family.
"If this country believes in anything, we believe in human rights, we believe in democracy, and I just don't believe that we should be maintaining a warm relationship with a dictatorship like that," Sanders said.
- US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden
- 4 die in US helicopter crash
- Gunman kills three in Indiana mall
- US judge blocks directives on trans students, athletes
- 14 dead in Mexico military helicopter crash
- Mexico arrests drug lord wanted for killing US agent
- US doctor threatened with probe over abortion on child rape victim
- Judge in Twitter v Musk one of few to ever order a deal to close
- US Senator Bernie Sanders slams Biden over Saudi visit
- Four killed in sheriff's department helicopter crash in New Mexico
- Gunman kills three in Indiana mall before being shot by armed bystander
- After long legal battle, Peru confirms woman's right to euthanasia
- Judge blocks Biden admin directives on transgender athletes, bathrooms
- Mexican Navy says 14 people dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple
- Indian army chief Gen Pande due in Dhaka on Monday
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Bangladesh approves human trial of homegrown Bangavax COVID-19 vaccine