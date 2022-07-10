At CIA headquarters, Biden lauds US intelligence for Putin warnings
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2022 12:10 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 12:10 PM BdST
US President Joe Biden on Friday thanked staff at the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency for warning the world about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to invade Ukraine, and hailed what he called the "quiet bravery" of America's spies.
Marking the CIA's 75th anniversary, Biden said he had been involved with the agency for 52 of those years, first as a junior senator on a 1975 committee set up to investigate mind control experiments and other abuses by the agency.
Intelligence gathered by the CIA had exposed Putin's plans and allowed Washington to warn other countries about the war, he said.
"It was thanks to the incredible work of our intelligence professionals that we were able to forewarn the world what Vladimir Putin was planning in Ukraine," he said. "Exposing Putin's playbook punched a gigantic hole in the pretense, and discredited his lies about what we were doing in Ukraine."
Before Russia's invasion on Feb 24, as Russia massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, Putin repeatedly accused the United States and other Western powers of deliberately creating a scenario to lure Moscow into war.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."
Biden's speech was a stark contrast to that of former President Donald Trump, who made his first speech as president at the CIA headquarters, where he criticized the news media and his political opponents in front of the "wall of stars" memorialising dozens of CIA agents who died on duty.
Biden noted that two stars had been added to the wall this year. "Your physical health and well-being are critically important to me and to your leadership here at the CIA," Biden said, in a possible reference to the Havana Syndrome, a series of anomalous health incidents that has affected some 200 US diplomats and intelligence officers worldwide.
- Biden lauds US intelligence for Putin warnings
- Biden declares US Supreme Court 'out of control'
- Rogers network resuming after outage in Canada
- Mexico probes Ex-President Pena Nieto
- Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack
- US online grocery delivery boom boosts access to fresh food
- Abortion bans in Florida, Mississippi allowed to take effect
- US city imposes curfew after protests over police killing of Black man
- At CIA headquarters, Biden lauds US intelligence for Putin warnings
- Biden signs executive order on abortion, declares Supreme Court 'out of control'
- Rogers network resuming after major outage hits millions of Canadians
- Mexico probes former President Pena Nieto for wire transfers
- Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says
- US online grocery delivery boom helps open up access to fresh food
Most Read
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Why do people share photos and videos of Eid sacrifices?
- Sri Lanka president to step down, parliamentary speaker says, amid storm of protests
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy, police say
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Dhaka Eid jamaat timings
- Bangladesh logs 939 virus cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha