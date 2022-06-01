Storm Agatha kills 3 in southern Mexico; heavy rainfall to continue
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2022 09:55 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 09:55 AM BdST
At least three people were confirmed dead and at least five others reported missing on Tuesday after record-breaking storm Agatha battered southern Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday.
Heavy rainfall in the region is expected to continue, and the remnants of the storm are likely to form a tropical depression by Friday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Aldis Lopez, 21 and Mario Cruz, 18 were the storm's first confirmed victims in the community of Santa Catarina Xanaguia in the hardest hit state of Oaxaca.
"They were buried between rocks and mud," Axel Martinez, a spokesperson for the Oaxaca's civil protection agency, said.
The civil protection agency confirmed a third person had died in the town of San Mateo Pinas, a woman who got caught in a landslide.
Five others were reported missing, according to the state's public security secretary.
Agatha made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon, touching down with 105 mile-per-hour winds (169 km per hour) near the beach town of Puerto Angel on the Pacific coast, losing strength as it moved inland.
By late Tuesday, the storm continued tipping torrential downpours across the states of Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz, according to Mexico's National Water Commission (CONAGUA).
The remnants of Agatha interacted with an "upper-level trough" over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, the NHC said, with a 40% chance of the disturbance becoming a tropical depression in the next 48 hours and a 75% chance by Friday.
The storm is likely to drop rainfall on Mexico's Yucatan, as well as Guatemala, Belize, Cuba and Florida over the next few days, the NHC said.
In a news conference on Tuesday morning, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would meet with authorities and security advisors to monitor the situation.
Rain caused mud and rocks to slide into two highways in Oaxaca, blocking access to at least one area of the state, local authorities said. Mexico's transportation ministry was working to clear the roads into the night on Monday.
Some towns in Oaxaca lost power, and one transformer exploded, officials said. Telephone lines were knocked out on Monday, forcing authorities to communicate by radio.
Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to reach land on Mexico's Pacific coast during the month of May, is expected to drop a total of 10 to 16 inches (25-41 cm) of rain on Oaxaca, with heavy downpours in nearby states, the NHC said.
- Over 500 killed in Mali clashes from January to March
- Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales
- Brazil floods death toll hits 57
- Rumours of gunfire cause panic after NY boxing match
- Biden to seek to console Texas town after shooting
- Archaeologists discover ancient Mayan city
- Keep South China Sea free: Biden to Navy
- Trump urges end to gun-free school zones
- Over 500 killed in Mali clashes as military junta loses grip
- Canada introduces law to freeze handgun sales, ban look-alike toys
- While Uvalde mourns, Biden urges 'rational' action on guns
- Death toll in Brazilian floods rises to 57, thousands displaced
- Rumours of gunfire cause panic after New York boxing match
- Biden to seek to console Texas town devastated by mass shooting, police controversy
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says
- Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, dies at 53
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Ex-Jamaat leader Rezaul Karim among three sentenced to death for Naogaon war crimes
- Padma Bridge cannot be crossed on foot, says project director
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to launch drive against rice and paddy hoarders amid price hike
- Nepal recovers bodies of all 22 victims of plane crash, voice recorder found