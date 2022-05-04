US abortion rights supporters protest in cities nationwide
>> Mike Baker, Alexandra Glorioso and Austyn Gaffney, The New York Times
Published: 04 May 2022 11:24 AM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 11:24 AM BdST
Protesters across the country expressed their fury on Tuesday night about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that strongly suggests Roe v Wade will soon be overturned. Crowds marched and chanted in support of abortion rights in San Francisco and New York, in Chicago and Atlanta, in Houston and Salt Lake City.
Smaller protests took place in cities like Louisville, Kentucky, where a few dozen people held signs in front of the courthouse square. Jane Jones, 38, a public-school teacher, said she had become disillusioned with the Supreme Court and was angry about the apparent ruling. “Bodily autonomy is important to the sanctity of our democratic process,” she said.
Pro-abortion rights protestors react to the leak of a draft US Supreme Court majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 3, 2022. Reuters
As protesters held signs such as “Forced Motherhood Is Female Enslavement” and chanted that it is time for people to “rise up,” speakers said that people needed to risk arrest through civil disobedience to ensure that a new generation of women did not end up with fewer rights than their mothers.
“We are facing the single biggest attack on women and reproductive rights in most of our lifetimes,” Councilwoman Kshama Sawant said.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Jay Inslee vowed that abortion rights would be protected in the state, saying he wanted to explore a state constitutional amendment. He also said he would work to provide resources for people who travel to Washington state for the procedure.
In another corner of the country, several hundred people gathered at the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee to show their support for abortion rights. Margaret Lamar, 68, was among the protesters who were waving signs reading “Bans Off Our Bodies” and encouraging drivers to honk in support.
“This is so important,” Lamar said. “I’m so disgusted and upset. And, I think I speak for most American women.”
Pro-abortion rights protestors gather outside the Georgia State Capitol building and react to the leak of a draft US Supreme Court majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Atlanta, Georgia, US, May 3, 2022. Reuters
“This is about maintaining presence and making sure that our court system and our legislators and our leadership know that attacks on abortion like this are dangerous, unacceptable, and not what the people want,” Brenzel said.
