Fatal incident at military college in Canada leaves four cadets dead
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2022 09:59 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 09:59 AM BdST
A probe was under way into a fatal incident involving a vehicle on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ontario, which left four cadets dead, Canada's Department of National Defence said on Friday.
The incident happened early on Friday, according to the department.
The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service was investigating the incident.
The college's commodore, Josée Kurtz, identified the officer cadets as Jack Hogarth, Andrei Honciu, Broden Murphy and Andrés Salek.
"Four 4th-Year cadets of the Royal Military College of Canada travelling in a single vehicle lost their lives when their car entered the waters on campus at Point Frederick on Friday," Kurtz said on Friday night. Further details were not available.
He said the four students were completing their Bachelor of Arts degrees. Hogarth and Salek were studying military and strategic studies and were going to become armour officers in the army.
Investigators were seen Friday examining the road and shoreline in boats and on foot. Late Friday afternoon, the vehicle that carried the cadets was pulled from the water by authorities, CBC News reported.
"My heart breaks for the families and friends of the four officer cadets who lost their lives early this morning in Kingston. The tragic passing of these young Canadians is a devastating loss. To all who knew them: We’re here for you," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted.
- US sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons
- Four cadets die in accident at Canada military college
- US is out of ‘pandemic phase’: Fauci
- Canada's detention of immigrants rises again
- US general convicted of sex abuse avoids prison, dismissal
- Biden uses clemency powers for first time
- How Americans can sponsor Ukrainian refugees
- How the US pandemic response measures up
- US sees no threat of Russia using nuclear weapons despite rhetoric
- Fatal incident at military college in Canada leaves four cadets dead
- Fauci says United States is out of ‘pandemic phase’
- After pandemic drop, Canada's detention of immigrants rises again
- US general convicted of sex abuse forfeits pay but avoids prison
- Biden uses clemency powers for first time
Most Read
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- How Muhith, a student of English literature, entered economics
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday