Police hunt for Pittsburgh party shooters who killed 2, injured several
>>Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2022 09:10 AM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 10:31 AM BdST
Police were searching for the shooters who opened fire at a house party in the East Allegheny neighbourhood of Pittsburgh that left two young people dead in the early hours of Sunday.
The two victims were both under 18 while eight more sustained gunshot wounds, police said, revising an earlier tally. An additional five were injured as they jumped out of windows or otherwise tried to flee gunfire that erupted at the short-term rental property where hundreds of people, mostly juveniles, had gathered at a large party.
"This shouldn't have happened. We're sick about it and we're going do everything we can to get those responsible for it," Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said at a news conference on Sunday.
Schubert said evidence suggested there were multiple shooters and that investigators believed an altercation might have led to the violence but offered no further details. Authorities did not immediately provide the names of the two victims.
Over 90 rounds were fired at the "very chaotic" scene that investigators were combing for clues and where they recovered multiple weapons as well as different casings, Schubert said.
Gunshots were fired both inside and outside the residence and police pleaded with witnesses and people who attended the party to come forward and share videos or any other evidence they might be able to provide.
The shooting in Pittsburgh took place just hours after a shooting at a South Carolina mall left several people injured and days after a gunman opened fire in a New York City subway car, injuring dozens.
- Police hunt for US party shooters who killed 2
- Will US Democrats soon be locked out of power?
- 10 injured in US shopping mall shooting
- US border saga enters a new chapter
- Why no one died when a gunman opened fire on the New York subway
- Questions linger after arrest in New York subway attack
- This beach in Mexico is an LGBTQ haven. But can it last?
- Manhunt underway for NYC subway shooting suspect
- The smallest New Yorkers join the pandemic biking surge
- Will US Democrats soon be locked out of power?
- Twelve injured, 10 by gunfire, in shooting at South Carolina shopping mall
- Before charges in a subway attack, decades of disputes and petty offenses
- Democrats face tough questions as a border saga enters a new chapter
- Why no one died when a gunman opened fire on the New York subway
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Dhaka to seek Washington’s explanation for ‘fundamental flaws’ in human rights report
- Death toll from Pakistani airstrike rises to 45, Afghan officials say
- No word from Mariupol as surrender window offered by Russia opens
- Parliamentary committee asks authorities not to harass UAE-bound travellers with valid visas
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Days after the sinking of a Russian warship, questions linger
- Indian police arrest 14 after communal clashes in New Delhi
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?