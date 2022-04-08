Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Pelosi, said she was asymptomatic and had previously been vaccinated and boosted. He added that Pelosi, 82, had tested negative earlier this week.

Pelosi, who is second in the line of succession to the presidency after Vice President Kamala Harris, was the highest-ranking in a string of positive coronavirus tests among top officials in Washington.

Pelosi was among lawmakers who appeared maskless with President Joe Biden at a bill-signing ceremony Wednesday. On Thursday, White House officials said Biden tested negative Wednesday evening, and despite interactions in recent days and Pelosi’s presence at White House events, she was not considered a close contact of the president, defined by the CDC as someone less than 6 feet away for more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period. Biden would continue to be tested regularly, White House officials said.

Pelosi’s positive test came just before her weekly news conference, which was subsequently canceled. Hammill said a planned congressional delegation to Asia, which Pelosi had been scheduled to lead, would be postponed.

Positive tests have been reported among top officials and journalists who attended other recent parties and events, including the Gridiron Club dinner, an annual black-tie roast between journalists and presidential administrations held over the weekend.

Just hours after becoming one of three Republicans to support the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tested positive for the virus.

Two Biden administration officials, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Attorney General Merrick Garland, said Wednesday that they had tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday, the virus continued to tear through Capitol Hill: Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Reps. Angie Craig of Minnesota and Peter DeFazio of Oregon, all Democrats, said on Twitter that they had tested positive. That followed two more House Democrats, Reps. Derek Kilmer of Washington and Gregory Meeks of New York, who said Wednesday on Twitter that they had tested positive and were asymptomatic.

Michael LaRosa, the press secretary for Jill Biden, the first lady, also said Thursday that he tested positive for the virus, but had been out of the office earlier in the week and was not a close contact of the president or first lady.

Earlier this week, Reps. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Adam Schiff of California, both Democrats, said they had tested positive after attending the Gridiron. Other Democrats who did not attend the dinner have announced positive tests, including Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the assistant House speaker, and Rep. Scott Peters of California.

