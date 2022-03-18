13-year-old boy drove truck that hit van in Texas, killing 9, officials say

Bruce Landsberg, vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news conference that the truck’s left front tire was a spare that had blown out before the truck veered into the lane the golf team’s van was travelling in and struck the van head-on. It was unclear at what speeds the vehicles were travelling, but Landsberg noted that the speed limit in the area is 75 mph.

“It was very clearly a high-speed, head-on collision between two heavy vehicles,” he said. “There is no question about the force of impact.” Both vehicles went up in flames in the collision near Andrews, Texas, about 50 miles east of the state line with New Mexico.

It was unclear why the 13-year-old boy, whose name was not released by authorities Thursday, was driving the truck. Henrich Siemens, 38, who was also in the truck, was killed in the collision, authorities said.

The University of the Southwest identified the victims from that institution as Tyler James, 26, the coach, and student-athletes Travis Garcia, Karisa Raines, Mauricio Sanchez, Tiago Sousa, Laci Stone and Jackson Zinn. Most of the golfers were freshmen at the university, a private, Christian institution in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state line with Texas.

Two golfers who were in the van, Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill, were critically injured but survived the crash, and they were undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday, a spokesperson for the university said at a news conference.

Ryan Tipton, provost of University of the Southwest, said Thursday that both players were “making steady progress.”

“One of the students is eating chicken soup,” Tipton said. “Every day it’s a game of inches. There is no indication of how long it’s going to take, but they are both stable and recovering and every day making more progress.”

In Texas, 14-year-olds can begin a classroom phase of a driver’s education course, but they cannot apply for a learner’s license until they are 15, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

