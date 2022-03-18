13-year-old boy drove truck that hit van in Texas, killing 9, officials say
Jesus Jiménez, The New York Times
Published: 18 Mar 2022 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 18 Mar 2022 02:34 PM BdST
A 13-year-old boy was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck a van in Texas on Tuesday night in a collision that killed nine people, including a college golf coach and six of his players, along with the boy and a man travelling with him, officials said Thursday.
Bruce Landsberg, vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news conference that the truck’s left front tire was a spare that had blown out before the truck veered into the lane the golf team’s van was travelling in and struck the van head-on. It was unclear at what speeds the vehicles were travelling, but Landsberg noted that the speed limit in the area is 75 mph.
“It was very clearly a high-speed, head-on collision between two heavy vehicles,” he said. “There is no question about the force of impact.” Both vehicles went up in flames in the collision near Andrews, Texas, about 50 miles east of the state line with New Mexico.
It was unclear why the 13-year-old boy, whose name was not released by authorities Thursday, was driving the truck. Henrich Siemens, 38, who was also in the truck, was killed in the collision, authorities said.
The University of the Southwest identified the victims from that institution as Tyler James, 26, the coach, and student-athletes Travis Garcia, Karisa Raines, Mauricio Sanchez, Tiago Sousa, Laci Stone and Jackson Zinn. Most of the golfers were freshmen at the university, a private, Christian institution in Hobbs, New Mexico, near the state line with Texas.
Two golfers who were in the van, Dayton Price and Hayden Underhill, were critically injured but survived the crash, and they were undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday, a spokesperson for the university said at a news conference.
Ryan Tipton, provost of University of the Southwest, said Thursday that both players were “making steady progress.”
“One of the students is eating chicken soup,” Tipton said. “Every day it’s a game of inches. There is no indication of how long it’s going to take, but they are both stable and recovering and every day making more progress.”
In Texas, 14-year-olds can begin a classroom phase of a driver’s education course, but they cannot apply for a learner’s license until they are 15, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
©2022 The New York Times Company
- US soldiers alive despite ‘fake’ Russian report: US military
- US adds ‘kamikaze drones’ as more weapons flow to Ukraine
- Why isn't the US accepting more Ukrainian refugees?
- Suspect arrested in shootings of homeless in US
- Woman hit in the head 125 times for being Asian
- Gunmen sought in US shooting of 5 homeless men
- Colombia's Petro wins decisive presidential primary victory
- Two-time killer charged with dismembering third victim at 83
- US soldiers alive, despite Russia 'fake news' report, US military says
- US adds ‘kamikaze drones’ as more weapons flow to Ukraine
- Russia’s attack rallies a divided nation: the United States
- Why isn't the US accepting more Ukrainian refugees?
- Police arrest suspect in shootings of homeless in Washington, DC and New York
- Man hit woman in the head 125 times because she was Asian, officials say
Most Read
- Not Napa syrup, mother poisoned Ashuganj boys: police
- In some parts of the world, the war in Ukraine seems justified
- Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for third consecutive day
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Chakaria OC caught cutting birthday cake with fugitive suspect is removed
- Government to review decision to confer Independence Award on Amir Hamza
- Russia's advance in Ukraine stalls; US warns China on aiding Moscow
- Chinese military aid to Russia would be major role reversal, analysts say