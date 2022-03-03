US Capitol riot panel says Trump may have engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
>>Reuters
Published: 03 Mar 2022 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 10:19 AM BdST
The congressional committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat.
"Evidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts," the committee said in a court filing.
"The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States," the filing said.
The document is one of the most detailed releases of findings yet from the committee, and indicates it may formally urge prosecutors to charge Trump with criminal wrongdoing.
The court document was filed in federal court in Los Angeles as part of the US House of Representative Select Committee's dispute with John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on a plan to invalidate election results in key battleground states.
Eastman sued the committee in December, seeking to block a congressional subpoena requesting that he turn over thousands of emails.
The Select Committee's members have said they will consider passing along evidence of criminal conduct by Trump to the US Justice Department. Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic but would increase political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge the former president.
Representatives of Eastman and Trump did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Trump has repeatedly called the Select Committee's inquiry a politically motivated investigation.
The court filing included emails obtained by the Select Committee from the day of the Jan. 6 attack, including one where a lawyer for then-Vice President Mike Pence said no judges would endorse Eastman's legal strategy for overturning Trump's election defeat.
“Thanks to your bulls--t, we are now under siege,” the Pence lawyer, Greg Jacob, wrote to Eastman.
“The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so the American people can see for themselves what happened,” Eastman replied.
The committee's leaders said in a statement that "Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power."
Attorney regulators in California said Tuesday they have been investigating Eastman and whether he acted unethically in his work for Trump. The investigation could lead to disciplinary action against Eastman, such as suspension of his law license.
- Gunman kills his 3 children in California church
- Biden to focus on economy, Russia in State of the Union
- ‘Ukrainian people don’t give up hope’: US rallies express solidarity
- Colombia mine explosion kills 11 people
- For some Americans, Ukraine’s fight feels close to home
- Chernobyl plant unharmed by Russian invasion: scientists
- Maternal deaths rose during the first year of the pandemic in US
- Trump praises Putin, putting GOP leaders in a bind
- Gunman kills his 3 children in church in California's Sacramento County
- In State of the Union, Biden will focus on economy and global response to Russia
- A Kennedy’s crusade against COVID vaccines anguishes family and friends
- ‘Ukrainian people don’t give up hope’: US rallies express solidarity
- Colombia mine explosion kills 11 people, four missing
- Brazil, land of the thong, embraces its heavier self
Most Read
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- UNGA reprimands Russia over Ukraine attack, Bangladesh abstains
- Russia captures biggest city yet; Biden leads ovation for Ukraine
- What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts stumped
- Russian troop deaths expose a potential weakness of Putin’s strategy
- At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv: Ukrainian official
- Biden rallies Congress behind Ukraine, says Putin has 'no idea what's coming'
- Bangladesh reports 732 new COVID cases, another 8 die