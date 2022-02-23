Mexican journalist found dead in the capital
Mexican television host and model Michelle Perez Tadeo, known as Michell Simon, was found dead on Tuesday south of the capital, Mexico City, authorities said.
The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City reported that her body was found, wrapped in sheets, by workers fighting a fire on the Picacho-Ajusco highway.
Police have conducted inspections and interviews with witnesses at the scene, police spokesman Ulices Lara Lopex said on Twitter.
Authorities, who did not give a cause of death, said they were working on different lines of investigation.
Relatives and friends of the journalist, who was originally from the southern state of Veracruz, reported her as missing last Friday.
Her apparent murder would make her the sixth media worker to be killed in Mexico this year.
Media protection groups and activists say criminal groups and drug gangs, as well as corrupt officials, upset by reporters' work are suspected of carrying out many of the killings.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday the number of journalists killed in Mexico this year was concerning.
"I join those calling for greater accountability and protections for Mexican journalists. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those who gave their lives for the truth," Blinken said in the message on Twitter.
Journalists in the northern border city of Tijuana held protests last week to urge President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to bring to end violence towards media workers.
