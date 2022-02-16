Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to US border
>>Jose Torres, Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2022 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 05:11 PM BdST
A dozen undocumented migrants on Mexico's southern border sewed their mouths shut on Tuesday in a bid to convince the country's immigration authority to grant them passage toward the US border.
The migrants, mostly Central and South Americans, helped each other seal their lips using needles and plastic threads, leaving a small space to consume liquids and using alcohol to wipe away drops of blood from the stitches, Reuters images show. "The migrants are sewing their lips together as a sign of protest," said Irineo Mujica, an activist at the demonstration. "We hope that the National Migration Institute can see that they are bleeding, that they are human beings."
A migrant begins a hunger strike with their mouths sewed shut during a protest to demand free transit through the country outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, Mexico February 15, 2022. REUTERS
Some were carrying their children when they staged the dramatic protest in Tapachula, a border city with Guatemala, which for months has been filled with thousands of migrants waiting for papers to be able to freely cross the country.
"I'm doing it for my daughter," said Yorgelis Rivera, a Venezuelan. "She has not eaten anything in the last few hours and I see no solution ... from the authorities."
"We are like prisoners here," Rivera said, adding she has been waiting for a response from Mexico's migration agency for more than a month.
The agency said it continues to attend cases, adding priority is has been given to those who make up vulnerable groups, such as children, adolescents, pregnant women, victims of crime, people with disabilities and the elderly.
Migrants begin a hunger strike with their mouths sewed shut during a protest to demand free transit through the country outside the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) in Tapachula, Mexico, February 15, 2022. REUTERS
In recent years, the number of migrants arriving in Mexico fleeing violence and poverty has jumped. In 2021, Mexico recorded an 87% increase in the number of asylum applications, mainly from Haitians and Hondurans.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) recently said Mexico should consider new aid programmes amid a surge in the arrival of foreigners, many of them Venezuelans, for whom Mexico now requires a visa.
- Migrants sew their mouths in quest for Mexico passage
- Even Canadians are baffled by the chaos in Canada
- One body found, 7 still missing in US plane crash
- Judge who dealt Palin loss known as a maverick
- Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end protests
- US drought worst in 12 centuries: study
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
- In Ottawa protests, a pressing question: Where were the police?
- Gun manufacturer Remington to pay $73 million to Sandy Hook families for shooting
- Ottawa police chief resigns as Canadian border protesters retreat
- Baffled by the chaos in Canada? So are Canadians
- One body is found as search continues for 7 other people in US plane crash
- Judge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick
- Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
Most Read
- Sharun’s ex-wife Mim arrested in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay dies aged 90
- Indian composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
- Ukraine hit by cyber attack as US questions Russian troop pullback
- Bangladesh advises its citizens to leave Ukraine “immediately” amid Russia threat
- On Ukraine, US and Russia wage signalling war to avert actual war
- Scandal on a wealthy island: a priest, a murder and a mystery
- Malaysian government will fight legal challenge against Khairuzzaman’s deportation: Shahriar
- Where did hundreds of Bangladeshi migrants go from Bosnia?
- Bangladesh to halt first COVID doses after 10m shots in Feb 26 single-day drive