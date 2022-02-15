One body is found as search continues for 7 other people in US plane crash
>> Eduardo Medina and Christine Chung, The New York Times
Published: 15 Feb 2022 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 12:29 PM BdST
The body of one of the eight passengers who were aboard a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina on Sunday afternoon has been found, authorities said Monday, adding that none of the remaining seven passengers are believed to have survived.
Although the search continued Monday evening for the other passengers, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III said at a news conference: “We have no indication that anyone survived the crash.”
Officials have not publicly identified the people who were on the plane. Most of their families reside in Carteret County, Buck said.
The Coast Guard found plane debris 4 miles east of Drum Inlet and was focusing search efforts in that area, Edward Wargo, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, said Monday, adding that the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had recovered the body. At the news conference, Buck declined to comment on where it had been found.
The single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about 2 p.m. Sunday, falling into the water roughly 18 miles northeast of Michael J Smith Field, a small coastal airport in Beaufort, North Carolina, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane “was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen,” the Coast Guard said.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into what caused the crash.
Wargo said the search for passengers and for the privately owned plane would continue through Monday night. Two aircraft, a large Coast Guard vessel and two boats were involved in the search. The Coast Guard said in a Twitter post that the vessel would remain on the scene overnight.
The Coast Guard is being assisted by local agencies, including the Carteret County Marine Patrol, Capt Matt Baer of the Coast Guard said.
“We’ve got an all-hands on deck event going on here with our partners and we want the citizens of Carteret County and eastern North Carolina to know that your Coast Guard is out there doing our absolute best alongside our partners,” he said.
©2022 The New York Times Company
- Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end protests
- US drought worst in 12 centuries: study
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
- In Ottawa protests, a pressing question: Where were the police?
- Selling Trump: a profitable post-presidency like no other
- Taliban free 2 Westerners after quiet detention
- Canada toughens stance on protests
- Puzzle in Ukraine crisis: Where’s the US ambassador?
- Baffled by the chaos in Canada? So are Canadians
- One body is found as search continues for 7 other people in US plane crash
- Judge who dealt Palin loss in New York Times case known as a maverick
- Canada's Trudeau invokes emergency powers in bid to end protests
- How bad is the western drought? Worst in 12 centuries, study finds
- Canada opens blockaded bridge, but in Ottawa, truckers won’t budge
Most Read
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- Bangladesh records 19 deaths, 4,692 COVID cases in a day
- Tone of Ukraine crisis shifts as Russia signals openness to talk more
- With 322 names proposed for Election Commission, search committee is set to make final choices
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- Bangladeshi citizens over 12 can get vaccines without registration: health minister
- Government hopes to bring back Khairuzzaman soon, says Shahriar Alam
- SC to consider 16th amendment to constitution soon: law minister
- Israeli prime minister lands in Bahrain in first visit