One body is found as search continues for 7 other people in US plane crash

Although the search continued Monday evening for the other passengers, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck III said at a news conference: “We have no indication that anyone survived the crash.”

Officials have not publicly identified the people who were on the plane. Most of their families reside in Carteret County, Buck said.

The Coast Guard found plane debris 4 miles east of Drum Inlet and was focusing search efforts in that area, Edward Wargo, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard, said Monday, adding that the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office had recovered the body. At the news conference, Buck declined to comment on where it had been found.

The single-engine Pilatus PC-12/47 crashed about 2 p.m. Sunday, falling into the water roughly 18 miles northeast of Michael J Smith Field, a small coastal airport in Beaufort, North Carolina, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane “was seen behaving erratically on radar and then disappeared from the radar screen,” the Coast Guard said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into what caused the crash.

Wargo said the search for passengers and for the privately owned plane would continue through Monday night. Two aircraft, a large Coast Guard vessel and two boats were involved in the search. The Coast Guard said in a Twitter post that the vessel would remain on the scene overnight.

The Coast Guard is being assisted by local agencies, including the Carteret County Marine Patrol, Capt Matt Baer of the Coast Guard said.

“We’ve got an all-hands on deck event going on here with our partners and we want the citizens of Carteret County and eastern North Carolina to know that your Coast Guard is out there doing our absolute best alongside our partners,” he said.

