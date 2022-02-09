University of California to pay $243m to settle sexual abuse claims

The payout in the case of Dr James Heaps, who was affiliated with the University of California, Los Angeles, in various roles from 1983 to 2018, comes on top of a $73 million settlement made public in November 2020 to resolve a class-action suit that involved more than 5,000 people who had been patients of Heaps since the 1980s.

About 600 women opted out of that class-action suit, and the new agreement, announced Tuesday, settles the claims of 203 of them. That means the university could still be on the hook for more money.

The civil settlements are separate from the criminal case against Heaps, who faces 21 felony counts of sexual abuse, according to an indictment. According to the indictment, Heaps is accused of sexually abusing patients during medical examinations.

Heaps, who was initially charged in June 2019, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. A lawyer for Heaps, Leonard B. Levine, said his client was not part of the civil settlement and does not approve of it.

“He has adamantly denied engaging in any of the conduct he has been accused of,” Levine said. “He remains confident that if the charges are litigated in a court of law, he will be totally exonerated.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said in a statement that they hope Tuesday’s settlement will “cause a reckoning” at the university and force leaders to place student welfare above the desire to protect the “Bruin brand,” referring to the UCLA mascot.

“The sheer size of this settlement evidences the enormous harm that the depraved actions of James Heaps, which was enabled by UCLA, caused our clients,” the statement said. “It also speaks to the culpability of UCLA in employing Heaps for 35 years and ignoring volumes of complaints and evidence of Heaps violating his role as a physician.”

In a statement, UCLA officials said they admired the courage of the plaintiffs in coming forward. They also said that University of California leadership has taken “substantial action” to address issues brought up in litigation, including stronger policies and procedures to prevent and respond to allegations of sexual misconduct by a clinician.

“The conduct alleged to have been committed by Heaps is reprehensible and contrary to the university’s values,” the statement said. “Our first and highest obligation will always be to the communities we serve, and we hope this settlement is one step toward providing healing and closure for the plaintiffs involved.”

In recent years, the #MeToo movement has shined a spotlight on sexual harassment and abuse throughout American society. Universities have faced their own reckoning, as widespread abuses of students have been revealed in other high-profile cases. The payouts have often been costly.

In May 2018, Michigan State University agreed to a $500 million settlement with 332 women and girls who said they were abused by Dr Larry Nassar. The university’s president described the settlement as a step “important for the healing process, not only for the survivors, but also for the university community.”

The University of Southern California announced in March that it would pay more than $1.1 billion to the former patients of a campus gynaecologist accused of preying sexually on hundreds of patients in what university officials called “the end of a painful and ugly chapter in the history of our university.”

The staggering sum — a combination of three sets of settlements with hundreds of alleged victims of the gynaecologist, Dr George Tyndall — set a record for collegiate sex abuse payouts, compensating a generation of young USC women.

And last month, less than a week after its board ousted its president for a relationship with a subordinate, the University of Michigan announced it would pay $490 million to more than 1,000 people who had accused a doctor who worked with football players and other students of sexual abuse.

The doctor, Robert E. Anderson, who died in 2008, was accused by scores of students of molesting them during physical examinations, many of which were required to participate in athletic programs at Michigan.

