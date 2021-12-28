US prosecutor seeks rare reduction in trucker's 110-year sentence in deadly crash
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Dec 2021 10:45 AM BdST Updated: 28 Dec 2021 10:45 AM BdST
A Colorado prosecutor went to court on Monday in a rare bid to seek a reduced prison term for a truck driver sentenced to 110 years behind bars for vehicular homicide stemming from a fiery 2019 crash along a mountain highway that killed four motorists.
Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King is asking a judge to re-sentence Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos to a prison term in the 20-to-30-year range, arguing for greater leniency in a highly publicized case that prosecutors said lacked criminal intent.
Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty by a jury in October on four homicide charges and multiple counts of assault and reckless driving in the April 2019 crash.
District Court Judge Bruce Jones said when handing down the 110-year sentence on Dec. 13 that he would not have imposed such a lengthy term but for mandatory minimum penalties required under state law.
At trial, prosecutors presented evidence that Aguilera-Mederos, who was hauling a load of lumber, was improperly trained in driving on mountain roads.
He knew the brakes on his tractor-trailer were failing but descended the mountains anyway, prosecutors said, bypassing a runaway truck ramp and crashing into stopped traffic along Interstate 70 west of Denver when he lost control of the vehicle.
Prosecutors never alleged that Aguilera-Mederos, 26, a Cuban immigrant with no criminal record, was impaired or had any criminal intent.
At sentencing, Aguilera-Mederos wept as he asked for forgiveness and leniency. "I never thought about hurting anyone in my entire life," he said.
The case garnered national attention with nearly 5 million people signing an online petition calling for clemency.
At a hearing on Monday, Jones said it was virtually without precedent for prosecutors, rather than defense attorneys, to seek a reduced sentence in such a case. Jones ordered both sides to file briefs and set another hearing for Jan. 13.
Defense lawyer James Colgan called King's move “disingenuous.”
“Two weeks ago, they (prosecutors) were perfectly fine with my client getting 110 years until there was a public outcry,” he told Reuters after Monday’s hearing. “It’s all political.”
At a post-hearing news conference in which she declined to take questions, King said she consulted with victims’ families and survivors before urging a lighter sentence.
King said she acted “so the court could consider an alternative sentence that was not bound by mandatory sentencing structures.”
Colgan said he was unsure of the ramifications for future appeals if he were to agree with prosecutors' motion, so he took no position at Monday's hearing.
“This is unprecedented. It's just never happened before,” he said.
- US prosecutor seeks reduction in trucker's 110-year sentence
- Dams burst in Brazil as region hit by floods
- US rep asks Biden to focus on 'Build Back Better'
- 1,000 new people arrive in Texas daily. Half are newborns
- Numbers that reveal de Blasio's legacy on inequality
- On Santa tracking call, Biden is told 'Let's go Brandon'
- Two Mexican army officers sentenced to 30 years for femicide
- US to lift travel curbs on eight African countries
- US prosecutor seeks rare reduction in trucker's 110-year sentence in deadly crash
- US President Biden signs $770 billion defence bill
- First they fought about masks. Then over the soul of the city
- As omicron spreads, some nursing homes struggle to boost residents
- Dams burst in northeastern Brazil as region hit by floods
- US Rep Jayapal asks Biden to continue focus on 'Build Back Better', urges executive action
Most Read
- New bus service opens with 50 vehicles to discipline Dhaka traffic chaos
- Joynal Hazari, a political figure known for his past notoriety in Feni, dies at 76
- He raped a woman for not paying extortion money. Then he tried to hide by shaving his face
- Bangladesh to administer COVID booster doses from Tuesday
- Cox's Bazar rape: Husband says he told victim to lie in court under duress
- A delta wave walloped Bangladesh in another pandemic year. Vaccines turned the tide
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Four Biman passengers are arrested with 11kg of gold in Sylhet
- RAB arrests MV Abhijan owner Hamjalal Sheikh after fatal fire
- Abhijan-10 owner Hamjalal changed engines without authorisation: RAB