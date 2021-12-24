Woman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Dec 2021 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 24 Dec 2021 10:50 AM BdST
A New York musician on Thursday accused "Sex and the City" actor Chris Noth of groping her nearly 20 years ago and threatening to ruin her career if she told anyone about their encounter.
Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile made the accusation following a Dec 16 Hollywood Reporter story that said two women, whose real names they did not disclose, had accused Noth of sexual assault in 2004 and 2015.
Noth called those allegations "categorically untrue."
The actor's representatives had no comment on Thursday about the accusations from Gentile, who spoke at a news conference on Zoom with attorney Gloria Allred.
Gentile said she met Noth in 1998 at a New York City restaurant they frequented. One night in 2002, the actor offered her a ride home and asked to see her apartment.
She said Noth kissed her, "forcibly pulled" her against him and began squeezing her breasts. "I grabbed his hands with my hands and tried to stop it," she said.
Gentile said Noth also pushed her hands toward his penis. "I finally managed to push them away and get out of his grasp and yell, 'No, I don't want this.'"
She said Noth "stormed" out and called her the next day, saying he would "ruin her career" if she told anyone about what had happened.
Noth, 67, is known for playing Mr Big, the on-again, off-again romantic partner of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, in the HBO television series and new sequel "And Just Like That."
Noth had said the encounters detailed in The Hollywood Reporter were consensual and that "no always means no - that is a line I did not cross."
Parker and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis said in a statement on Monday that they were "deeply saddened" to hear the allegations made against Noth.
- The latest high school prank? It’s a snooze
- US congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint
- US SC to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases
- What charges does Maxwell face in her trial?
- Gabriel Boric: from activist to president
- Omicron is just beginning and Americans are already tired
- US travellers stay closer to home as omicron looms
- Jury weighs whether Maxwell is Epstein’s accomplice or scapegoat
- Canada meets 2021 immigration target with 401,000 new permanent residents
- 5 desperate days: escaping Kabul
- Woman accuses 'Sex and the City' actor Chris Noth of groping
- Ex-Minnesota police officer found guilty of manslaughter in shooting of Daunte Wright
- The latest high school prank? It’s a snooze
- US congresswoman carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia park
Most Read
- Bangladeshis can now use their NID info to amend passport details
- Tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
- India asks Bangladesh to ‘stop sending students now’ as omicron sweeps world
- Meet an airline that doesn’t sell tickets online: Biman Bangladesh
- A lawyer serves notice on Dhaka University for banning married or pregnant women from halls
- Four suspects named in case over rape of tourist in Cox’s Bazar
- Death toll from Jhalakathi launch fire climbs to 36
- Bangladesh and Maldives sign agreements in health, sports and taxation
- Bangladesh logs 382 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
- James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction