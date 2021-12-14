Harvard professor charged with lying about China ties faces trial
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2021 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 09:34 PM BdST
A Harvard University nanotechnology professor faces trial on Tuesday on US charges that he lied to authorities about his ties to a China-run recruitment program and concealing funding he received from the Chinese government.
Jury selection is slated to begin in Boston federal court in the trial of Charles Lieber, an ex-chair of Harvard's chemistry department charged in the highest-profile case to result from a US crackdown on Chinese influence within universities.
Lieber, 62, has pleaded not guilty to six false statement and tax charges. His lawyer, Marc Mukasey, has said Lieber "didn't hide anything, and he didn't get paid as the government alleges."
Prosecutors charged Lieber in January 2020 as part of the U.S. Justice Department's "China Initiative," an effort launched during former President Donald Trump's administration to combat Chinese economic espionage and research theft.
President Joe Biden's administration has not backed away from the initiative, despite critics who say it went too far in pursuing academics and that it overly targeted Chinese nationals, creating a perception of bias.
The first trial of an academic - a Tennessee professor - ended in a mistrial and later an acquittal by a judge. Prosecutors this year dropped charges against six other researchers.
Prosecutors said Lieber in 2011 became a "strategic scientist" at Wuhan University of Technology and through it participated in a Chinese recruitment initiative called the Thousand Talents Program.
US authorities say China uses the program to entice foreign researchers to share their knowledge with China in exchange for perks including research funding.
As part of the programme, the Wuhan university gave Lieber more than $1.5 million to establish a Chinese lab and agreed to pay him $50,000 per month plus $150,000 in annual living expenses.
Prosecutors said Lieber lied to investigators about his involvement in the programme and also misled Harvard, which in 2019 told the National Institutes of Health that he was not involved with it.
- Fuel truck explosion kills 50 in Haiti
- ‘Sesame Street’ was always political
- US rejects religious challenge to NY vaccine mandate
- Accused Michigan school shooter appears in virtual court
- Tornadoes kill 74 in Kentucky
- In Kentucky, tallying the grim scale of destruction
- Assassinated Haiti leader had list of drug traffickers
- Mayfielders waited, panicked, prayed
- ‘Sesame Street’ was always political
- US Supreme Court rejects religious challenge to New York vaccine mandate
- Accused Michigan school shooter appears in virtual court, will stay in adult jail
- At least 64 people confirmed dead in Kentucky after barrage of tornadoes
- In Kentucky, tallying the grim scale of tornado destruction
- Haiti’s leader kept a list of drug traffickers. His assassins came for it
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Husband gets bail in case over the death of Scholastica school counsellor
- India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: eggs
- 13 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for stripping and assaulting a woman in Noakhali
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly