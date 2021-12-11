Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Dec 2021 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 12:26 PM BdST
A score of people were trapped on Friday in a nursing home in northeastern Arkansas after it was struck by a tornado that killed two people and injured five, media said, citing a county official.
The tornado that hit the nursing home in the city of Monette was among a string of tornadoes in the region, including one in the nearby town of Truman, according to the channel KAIT, an affiliate of broadcaster NBC in Jonesboro.
It quoted the official, Judge Marvin Day of Craighead county, as saying two people were killed, five injured and at least 20 trapped in the Monette Manor nursing home near the Tennessee border.
There were reports that a nursing home in Truman was also damaged, with fire and rescue teams heading for the area, it added.
The US National Weather Service had issued tornado warnings on Friday night for areas in several states including Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Illinois.
- Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in effect
- How nursing homes’ worst offences are hidden
- Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging hate crime
- 53 migrants die in Mexico truck accident
- Children are pandemic’s ‘forgotten grievers’
- US woman stole daughter’s identity to get loans
- Father, son arrested on suspicion of starting the Caldor fire
- US boosters surge on omicron fears
- Many trapped, two dead as tornado hits nursing home in Arkansas
- 3M hit with $22.5 million verdict in latest US military earplug trial
- Prosecution rests case in Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial
- Supreme Court allows challenge to Texas abortion law but leaves It in effect
- How nursing homes’ worst offences are hidden from the public
- Actor Jussie Smollett found guilty of staging fake hate crime
Most Read
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Love and wishes pour in as Indian actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tied the knot
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Sacked and disgraced, Murad Hassan leaves Bangladesh
- Anne De Henning, a French photographer, showcases Bangladesh’s freedom struggle
- BRTA recommends scrapping route permit of 25 bus companies for charging extra fare
- Govt suspends Katakhali Mayor Abbas Ali over comments on Bangabandhu mural