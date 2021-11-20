Trump is publishing a photo book of his time in office
>> Elizabeth A Harris and Alexandra Alter, The New York Times
Published: 20 Nov 2021 12:57 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2021 12:57 PM BdST
Donald Trump is publishing a book of photographs celebrating his time as president, according to a statement from his office. Titled “Our Journey Together,” the book includes more than 300 photographs and captions written by Trump.
The book will be released Dec 7. It’s being published by Winning Team Publishing, an imprint started by Sergio Gor, who worked for Trump’s reelection campaign in 2020, according to Gor. It’s unclear if former President Trump shopped the book around to traditional publishers, but several industry executives said they hadn’t heard about the book.
“Our Journey Together” — which is priced at $74.99, or $229.99 for a signed copy — is not a comprehensive look back on his presidency. Rumours of a more exhaustive memoir by Trump have circulated in recent months. The former president has boasted of turning down offers from two publishers. This summer, in a statement released through his political action committee, Trump said he was “writing like crazy” and promised that “when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.”
The photo compilation will be available for sale through Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and on a website called 45books.
Several prominent figures from the Trump administration have signed major book deals, including Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence and Jared Kushner. Some in the industry have questioned whether a large mainstream publisher would take on a memoir by Trump, given the controversy such a deal would likely generate. Others have expressed doubt that a book by Trump, who continues to insist that he won the 2020 election, would be factually accurate.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Teen cleared of all charges in fatal shootings at US protests
- US House passes Biden's $1.75tr social spending bill
- British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded
- Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan 6 probe
- Canada province expects flood death toll to rise
- Canada floods kill one person, leave two missing
- Bannon assails Biden over Capitol riot probe charges
- Unauthorised migration across the Mexico-US border slips
- Rittenhouse found not guilty of intentional homicide, four other charges
- US House passes Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill, sending to Senate
- British Columbia flooding has 18,000 still stranded, some in remote mountains
- Former Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan 6 congressional probe
- Canada province expects death toll to rise after 500-year flood
- Canada floods kill one person, leave two missing; rail access cut to Vancouver port
Most Read
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Three teenage sisters ‘missing’ from Dhaka found in Jashore
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe
- 6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
- Bangladesh logs 253 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 7