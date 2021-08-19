Tremors strike Haitian city still reeling from quake
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Aug 2021 11:19 AM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2021 11:19 AM BdST
Tremors shook buildings late on Wednesday in the southern Haitian city of Les Cayes, a Reuters witness said, a few days after a devastating earthquake killed almost 2,200 people across the Caribbean nation and injured thousands more.
There were no immediate reports of further deaths or damage in the region, which is still reeling from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning.
Haitian authorities said late on Wednesday that the official death toll from the quake had risen to 2,189.
