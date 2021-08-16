Naomi Osaka pledges prize money to Haiti relief
>>Alexandra E Petri, The New York Times
Published: 16 Aug 2021 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 03:06 PM BdST
Tennis star Naomi Osaka announced she will be donating any prize money she wins from this week’s Western and Southern Open tennis tournament to relief efforts in Haiti after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake.
Osaka, currently the No. 2 ranked player in the world, is half Haitian. Her father is from Haiti, and her mother is from Japan.
“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising,” Osaka said on Twitter on Saturday, adding a prayer-hands emoji, heart and the Haitian flag at the end of the tweet.
The prize money is $255,220, and the runner-up will receive $188,945, according to Perfect-Tennis.com. The tournament, also known as the Cincinnati Masters, starts Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Nearly 1,300 people have died from the earthquake, which struck Haiti on Saturday morning. The US Geological Survey said the quake of 7.2 magnitude struck 5 miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince, the capital.
The earthquake comes as Haiti is still reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month, throwing the country into political crisis. Compounding that is the looming threat from a tropical depression, which is expected to pass over Haiti on Monday.
This is not the first time the tennis star has used her platform to raise awareness around various causes, including social justice and mental health. In 2020, after the killing of George Floyd, Osaka entered each of her seven matches at the US Open wearing a mask that bore the names of Black men and women who were victims of racist violence.
In May, Osaka announced on her Instagram that she would not grant any press interviews at the French Open, citing the toll such interviews can have on athletes’ mental health.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Haitians scramble to rescue quake survivors
- Haiti quake reawakens trauma of decade-old disaster
- US officials implore Afghans to ‘fight’
- Mexican president asks indigenous for forgiveness over Spanish conquest
- US census shows white population shrank for first time
- Senate Democrats begin $3.5tn push for social change
- Biden administration violating migrant children decree
- Painful confusion prevails in Haiti
- Naomi Osaka pledges prize money to Haiti relief
- Haitians scramble to rescue survivors from ruins of major quake
- For Haitians, quake reawakens trauma of disaster a decade ago
- Fearing Kabul’s fall, US officials implore Afghans to ‘fight’
- Mexican president asks indigenous for forgiveness over Spanish conquest
- New US census data shows white population shrank for first time
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- Bangladesh has information on seven of nine citizens in Kabul amid Taliban advance
- City Bank files lawsuit over reports on Pori Moni-banker links
- Afghan president departs after Taliban return to Kabul
- Taliban declares 'war is over' as president and diplomats flee Kabul
- US says Kabul airport under fire after Taliban enter Afghan capital
- Bangladesh logs 187 virus deaths, 6,684 new cases in a day
- Five killed at chaotic Afghan airport as Taliban proclaim peace
- Taliban wants peaceful transition of power in days