Naomi Osaka pledges prize money to Haiti relief

Osaka, currently the No. 2 ranked player in the world, is half Haitian. Her father is from Haiti, and her mother is from Japan.

“Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising,” Osaka said on Twitter on Saturday, adding a prayer-hands emoji, heart and the Haitian flag at the end of the tweet.

The prize money is $255,220, and the runner-up will receive $188,945, according to Perfect-Tennis.com. The tournament, also known as the Cincinnati Masters, starts Monday in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Nearly 1,300 people have died from the earthquake, which struck Haiti on Saturday morning. The US Geological Survey said the quake of 7.2 magnitude struck 5 miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince, the capital.

The earthquake comes as Haiti is still reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month, throwing the country into political crisis. Compounding that is the looming threat from a tropical depression, which is expected to pass over Haiti on Monday.

This is not the first time the tennis star has used her platform to raise awareness around various causes, including social justice and mental health. In 2020, after the killing of George Floyd, Osaka entered each of her seven matches at the US Open wearing a mask that bore the names of Black men and women who were victims of racist violence.

In May, Osaka announced on her Instagram that she would not grant any press interviews at the French Open, citing the toll such interviews can have on athletes’ mental health.

