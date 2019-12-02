Home > World > America

Trump faces two deadlines as US Congress ramps up impeachment focus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Dec 2019 08:42 AM BdST Updated: 02 Dec 2019 08:42 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump faced two deadlines in Congress this week as Democrats prepared to shift the focus of their impeachment inquiry from fact-finding to the consideration of possible charges of misconduct over his dealings with Ukraine.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, tasked with considering charges known as articles of impeachment, has given Trump until 6 pm on Sunday to say whether he or his legal counsel will participate in an impeachment hearing on Wednesday.

The first-in-a-series of expected Judiciary proceedings will hear testimony on the impeachment process established under the US Constitution from a panel of legal experts that has yet to be named.

Hearings before the committee, which has responsibility for crafting any formal charges against Trump, are a major step toward possible charges. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will make the final decision, has not yet said whether the Republican president should be impeached. But in a letter to supporters last week, she called for him to be held accountable for his actions.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, calling the impeachment inquiry a "witch hunt." The White House has not yet indicated whether it will take part in the committee proceedings.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler also set a 5 pm  Friday deadline for Trump to say whether he will mount a defence at further proceedings expected next week to examine evidence against him.

Three investigating panels, led by the House Intelligence Committee, are due to release a formal report this week when lawmakers return on Tuesday from a Thanksgiving recess. The report will outline evidence gathered by the Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.

Members of the intelligence panel will review the report in a classified setting on Monday evening, and the full committee will consider and vote on it on Tuesday before forwarding it to the Judiciary Committee, according to an Intelligence Committee official and a person familiar with the matter.

'MAY WANT TO HEAR FROM BOLTON'

Congressional investigators have been looking into whether Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations of former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, who is running to unseat him in the 2020 presidential election, and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 US presidential election.

Representative Doug Collins, the senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" that the White House would mount a defence during upcoming impeachment proceedings and suggested calling Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the Intelligence Committee, as a witness.

In a separate interview on ABC's "This Week," another Judiciary Committee Republican, Representative Tom McClintock, suggested the possibility that Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, should testify.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the House Democratic leadership and the Judiciary Committee, told "Fox News Sunday:" "We all may want to hear from John Bolton. We all would like to hear from Mick Mulvaney."

In September, Trump fired Bolton as national security adviser, citing policy disagreements.

The president and his Republican allies in Congress say the inquiry has been rushed and unfair to Trump by not allowing the White House to have legal counsel present or call witnesses during weeks of closed-door testimony and open hearings before the House Intelligence Committee.

Republican lawmakers were able to question witnesses during the closed hearings, however, and called three witnesses during public hearings that wrapped up last week.

"The president may well look at this, or his counsel may well look at this, and say: Why would we want to get in here and legitimize this process, when it was made illegitimate at the beginning by shutting us out?" said Republican Representative Tom Cole.

The House Judiciary Committee could vote on whether to recommend articles of impeachment within the next two weeks, setting the stage of a possible impeachment vote by the full House before Christmas, according to Democratic aides.

If the House impeaches Trump, the Republican-controlled Senate would hold a trial to determine whether he should be removed from office. Senate Republicans have shown little appetite for removing Trump.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

President George Bush goes over a State of the Union address, days before military operations commenced in Iraq, at the White House in Washington, Jan 25, 1991. Impeachment has served as a deterrent presidents have had to consider when making decisions that crossed into questionable territory; Bush worried that the war could lead to his impeachment. The New York Times

Before Trump, impeachment loomed over multiple presidents

FILE PHOTO: A soldier assigned to the National Guard is pictured at a checkpoint as part of an ongoing security operation by the federal government near the Mexican-American Mormon community of La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico Nov 6, 2019. REUTERS

14 killed in Mexico gunfight

Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade members attempt to control hot points during a fire at Tenharim Marmelos Indigenous Land, Amazonas state, Brazil, September 15, 2019

Brazil frees firefighters accused for Amazon blazes

A group of demonstrators block a road from Cochabamba to Santa Cruz in Bolivia on Nov 24, 2019. Thousands of people have camped out on strategic roadways in Bolivia, blocking food deliveries in the coca-growing region where the former Bolivian President Evo Morales got his political start. The New York Times

‘Morales is like a father to us’

FILE PHOTO: White House Counsel Don McGahn listens to Judge Brett Kavanaugh as he testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, Sep 27, 2018. Win McNamee/Pool via REUTERS

Appeals court places hold on Don McGahn ruling

People gather outside the San Ignacio hospital, where Dilan Cruz, a protester wounded by the special riot squadron (ESMAD) last Saturday died of his wound late on Monday, in Bogota, Colombia Nov 25, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia teen death: protesters return to streets

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on Nov 26, 2019. Trump said in an interview posted online on Nov 26 that he planned to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations, owing to what he said was the high number of Americans killed by their activities. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times)

Trump to designate drug cartels as terrorists

FILE PHOTO: Fiona Hill, former National Security Council Russia expert, center right, and David Holmes, counselor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Ukraine, centre left, testify during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Nov 21, 2019. Andrew Harrer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Support for Trump impeachment grew: poll

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.