Home > World > America

Crane collapses on Dallas apartment building, killing 1, injuring 6

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jun 2019 11:54 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 11:54 AM BdST

A construction crane, apparently toppled by high winds, collapsed onto an apartment house in Dallas on Sunday and sliced through five floors of the building, killing at least one person and injuring six others, a city fire and rescue spokesman said.

The building's parking garage was also heavily damaged, and authorities planned a thorough search of the entire structure for anyone else who may have been trapped or killed inside, the spokesman, Jason Evans, told reporters at the scene.

"We're hoping that what we have at this point is where it ends" in terms of casualties, Evans said during the televised news briefing.

The collapse occurred just before 2 pm CDT as a bout of severe weather blew through the city, according to Evans and a number of eyewitness accounts reported in the news media.

A nearby resident identified as Abbey Kearney told CNN that she and her husband saw the crane come down on the Elan City Lights apartment building in downtown Dallas just as extremely high winds kicked up in the area.

"It just sliced through the building ... like a hot knife through butter," she said.

Evans said one person was found dead in a residential portion of the five-story building hardest hit by the fallen crane, and six others were taken to hospitals, two of them in critical condition.

Local media reports said the person who died was a woman.

While the precise cause of the accident was not immediately determined, Evans said there was a "strong possibility that yes, the wind did play some role in the collapse of the crane itself."

The crane broke into several pieces that fell into different portions of the apartment building, located across the street from a large construction site, Evans said. He said did not know whether the crane was in operation at the time.

Print Friendly and PDF

Rabada calls for clear heads
‘Good bowling, not game plan, is slowing Warner down’
India edge Australia
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Kohli unhappy with 'zing' bails

More stories

A construction crane sways before toppling amidst high winds in Dallas, Texas, US, Jun 9, 2019 in this still image taken from a social media video. REUTERS

Dallas crane collapse kills 1

How old should a president be?

Trucks wait in queue for border customs control, to cross into the US, at the Otay border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico June 7, 2019. REUTERS 

Mexico will enforce new deal: Trump

US-Mexico border: FILE PHOTO: Supporters of US President Donald Trump stand near the border during a rally as Trump visits the US-Mexico border in Calexico, California, US, Apr 5, 2019. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker/File Photo

Mexico avoids Trump’s fire

Mexico offers to deploy troops on Guatemala border

The mail box at the Vancouver mansion where Yuan Gang, a wealthy Chinese immigrant to Canada, was found murdered in 2015, in British Columbia, Canada, Nov 21, 2018. The New York Times

Revenge, murder and an immigrant's nightmare

Mexico, US gear up for tariff tallks

Trump’s celebration of LGBT rights denounced

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.