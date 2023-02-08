At least 24 killed in second day of fighting in Somaliland

At least 24 people were killed and another 53 injured in a second day of heavy fighting in Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland, two doctors said, after local leaders declared their intention to rejoin federal Somalia.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence, and has faced opposition from some clan elders in the east of the territory who seek to be governed from Mogadishu.

On Tuesday Somaliland said fighters from neighbouring Puntland, a semi-autonomous region of Somalia, were fighting alongside local militias in the town of Las Anod, accusations Puntland denied.