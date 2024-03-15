Thousands celebrate release of jailed Senegal opposition leaders

Senegalese opposition firebrand Ousmane Sonko and the presidential candidate he is backing in the March 24 election, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, were released from prison on Thursday, state broadcaster RTS said on its website.

Their release had been expected after parliament passed an amnesty law on March 6 as the authorities sought to ease tensions following their thwarted bid to postpone the vote by 10 months.

RTS did not give further details, and it was not immediately clear where the pair were after their release.

Thousands of supporters massed in Dakar, the capital, to celebrate the news, chanting Sonko's name on the gridlocked street where he lives. Some lit flares, danced or tooted their motorbike and car horns.