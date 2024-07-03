Home +
July 03, 2024

Around 40 killed in attack on central Mali village

The attack took place in the village of Djiguibombo in Mopti region - one of several areas in Mali's north and centre where jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State have been active for over a decade

Around 40 killed in attack on central Mali village
Representational picture: A general view of the city of Bamako pictured from the point G in Bamako, Mali August 9, 2018. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 03 Jul 2024, 09:25 AM

Updated : 03 Jul 2024, 09:25 AM

